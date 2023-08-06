Tydemy birth control pills recall: FDA alerts users of possible reduced effectiveness

The FDA has recently issued a warning about the birth control pill Tydemy , manufactured by Lupin Pharmaceuticals.

It says that two lots of the product distributed between June 3, 2022, and May 31, 2023, could be less effective due to decreased levels of ascorbic acid. In this article, we explore the implications of the FDA announcement and provides advice from experts on its use and backup contraception options.

FDA warning: Tydemy's reduced effectiveness

The FDA's announcement raised concerns about the effectiveness of these birth control pills from specific batches.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer, recalled two lots of Tydemy — L200183 and L201560 — and warned that there might be an increased risk of unexpected pregnancy due to the potential decrease in ascorbic acid levels, an inactive ingredient in the medication.

Understanding impact on effectiveness

It's unclear how much of a difference the lower ascorbic acid would make in the pill's effectiveness. (Hal Gatewood/ Unsplash)

Experts have weighed in on the FDA's announcement.

Dr. Tessa Madden, a professor of Medicine and Section Chief of Family Planning at Yale School of Medicine, said that the active ingredients responsible for preventing pregnancy are estrogen and progestin, and the FDA's announcement focused solely on ascorbic acid level.

Hence, it remains unclear how much impact the reduced ascorbic acid would have on the pill's effectiveness. Dr. Pamela Berens, a professor and OBGYN with UTHealth Houston, pointed out that no reports of pregnancy have surfaced so far, which is reassuring.

Potential side effects of recalled Tydemy pills

Apart from the risk of unintended pregnancy, users of Tydemy should be aware of potential side effects that may arise from the recalled pills.

Irregular bleeding is one possible concern. So, individuals taking these specific batches of Tydemy should be vigilant for any unusual symptoms. Experts emphasize the importance of checking the expiration date on medication, including birth control pills.

Although taking medications past their expiration date can lead to decreased effectiveness, the expiration date typically precedes any significant decline in efficacy.

Backup contraception options

As a backup, condoms or another type of contraception should be used. (Bermix Studio/Unsplash)

Individuals who are concerned about the reduced effectiveness of the pill have several backup contraception options.

As it's a generic version of a branded oral contraceptive, patients could inquire about other generic versions or even request the brand name, depending on their insurance coverage.

Additionally, using condoms or another form of contraception as a backup is recommended while waiting to switch to a different birth control pill or until their supply is replaced with an unaffected lot.

Expert recommendations

Dr. Madden advises patients who have been taking the recalled the pill lots, to consider using backup contraception, like condoms, apart from their regular pill until they switch to a different product or lot.

This precautionary measure helps further minimize the risk of unintended pregnancies.

The recent FDA announcement about Tydemy's potential reduction in effectiveness due to decreased ascorbic acid levels has raised concerns among users.

While experts have offered reassuring statements and there have been no reports of adverse events thus far, it's essential for patients to remain vigilant. Discussing concerns with their healthcare provider and exploring backup contraception options can help individuals make informed decisions about their reproductive health.