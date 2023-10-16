Ultra-processed foods can cause as much addiction as cocaine or heroin: New study

New research compiling 281 studies across 36 different countries has concluded a shocking detail about ultra-processed foods and addiction. The study found that as many as 14% of adults are addicted to these foods. More than one in 10 people means getting addicted means it's similar to nicotine, cocaine or heroin.

This meta-analysis was led by Professor Ashley Gearhardt, University of Michigan. Gearhardt also created the Yale Food Addiction Scale by considering the same criteria experts use to diagnose substance addiction.

They include uncontrollable and excessive consumption, cravings and continued intake despite potential negative effects on health.

The ultra-processed foods addiction study

The research was published in the journal BMJ where Gearhardt and the study’s other authors wrote:

“The combination of refined carbohydrates and fats often found in UPFs seems to have a supra-additive effect on brain reward systems, above either macronutrient alone, which may increase the addictive potential of these foods,”

Chris van Tulleken, another author, told The Guardian:

“Many UPFs for many people are addictive and when people experience food addiction, it is almost always to UPF products.”

However, it could not be determined which compounds caused such addiction, unlike nicotine in tobacco.

It could be caused by either carbohydrate or fat. Natural sources contain either of them, but ultra-processed foods contain both; hence this combination could be deadly.

Dangers of ultra-processed food addiction

Ultra-processed foods can cause lifestyle disorders. (Image via Unsplash/Robin Stickel)

Sugar or carbohydrates cause cravings in general. In the long run, these cravings can lead to addiction.

Carbohydrates cause blood sugar spikes and insulin spikes, which are the triggers for fat gain. Consumption of ultra-processed foods can cause severe obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The classification system defines these foods as “industrial formulations with five or more ingredients”. Added sugar, artificial flavoring agents and identical coloring agents are among some additives used in the food industry, but these foods might not cause addiction in everyone.

Chris van Tulleken says:

“Addictive products are not addictive for everyone. Almost 90% of people can try alcohol and not develop a problematic relationship; many can try cigarettes or even cocaine.”

He adds:

“Trying to quit UPFs now is like trying to quit smoking in the 1960s. Ask yourself: is this really food? You can quickly move from addiction to disgust.”

Worst ultra-processed foods

Common ultra-processed foods are:

Sweetened breakfast cereals: Contain added flavors, sugar, sweetening agents and preservatives.

Contain added flavors, sugar, sweetening agents and preservatives. Soda: Contains sugar, sweetening agents, caffeine and synthetic flavors

Contains sugar, sweetening agents, caffeine and synthetic flavors Flavored potato chips: Contain salt, oil and flavors

Contain salt, oil and flavors White Bread: Contains flavors, bread improvers and raising agents

Contains flavors, bread improvers and raising agents Candy bar: Contains synthetic colors and added flavors

Contains synthetic colors and added flavors Frozen Caffeine Drinks: Contain added sugar, artificial flavoring agents and identical coloring agents

Contain added sugar, artificial flavoring agents and identical coloring agents Energy Drinks: Contain added caffeine, flavoring agents, coloring agents and preservatives.

Contain added caffeine, flavoring agents, coloring agents and preservatives. Flavored granola bars: Contain added sugar, flavoring agents and preservatives.

To avoid long-term health consequences, it's best to avoid ultra-processed foods. Opt for naturally sourced home-cooked meals and snacks.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

