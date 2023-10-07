Umami - The 'fifth flavor' in most Japanese dishes can help improve your health

If you dig Japanese cuisine, you may have heard of the term 'umami' flavor being mentioned quite a bit.

Believe it or not, a lot of us haven't even tapped into this fifth distinct flavor yet. This sweet and salty 'fifth flavor' has been a part of diets around the world for centuries.

This special, savory and earthy taste was discovered in 1908 by Dr. Kikunae Ikeda, a Japanese scientist who identified and isolated this unique sensory flavor.

It's often described as a savory or meaty taste that enhances the flavor of food. It's derived from substances, primarily the amino acid glutamate found in various sources like vegetable and animal proteins.

Foods like seaweed, kimchi, aged cheeses, green tea, poultry and certain fishes are known to be rich in umami.

Health benefits of umami

Stimulates appetite (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

Research has shown that umami not only enhances the flavor of food but also impacts health.

When we consume umami-rich foods, the body responds by secreting saliva and digestive juices, facilitating the digestion process. Moreover, umami can stimulate appetite, making it beneficial for individuals with poor nutrition or decreased taste perception, like the elderly.

1) Weight management

Promotes weight loss (Image via Unsplash/Diana Polekhina)

Interestingly, this flavor can also play a role in weight management. Japanese researchers found that incorporating umami taste in food, particularly through the addition of monosodium glutamate, was essential for elderly individuals with a poor appetite and unhealthy weight loss.

By enhancing the flavors, this can encourage individuals to consume more food and improve their nutritional intake.

2) Better recovery

Helps with post workout recovery (Image via Unsplash/Jonathan Borba)

When we're unwell, our sense of taste tends to diminish, making food taste bland. However, umami-rich foods can provide a burst of flavor that helps awaken our sensory perception and make dishes more enjoyable.

That's why we often crave chicken soup, which contains umami-rich broth when we have the flu. The enhanced flavor of umami can stimulate our appetite and help us consume the necessary nutrients for a speedier recovery.

3) Enhancing flavor naturally

Enhances taste bud (Image via Unsplash/Thanh Nguyen)

One major flex of this fifth flavor is that it hooks up the flavor on our tongue without having to flood it with sugar or salt.

Just throw in some naturally umami-rich ingredients like fish, seaweed, shrooms or tomatoes and watch the flavor explode. It levels up the sweetness and saltiness in a dish, making extra seasonings unnecessary.

That not only keeps our meals healthy but also shows off how versatile umami can be in the kitchen.

Incorporating fifth flavor in a balanced diet

Can source it naturally from food ingredients (Image via Unsplash/Should Wang)

Umami foods bring all kinds of health benefits, but you need to keep it real and consume them in moderation while maintaining a balanced diet. Processed meats like bacon and salami might taste similar to this fifth flavor, but they're not always good for you.

Instead, get these flavors from natural sources like shiitake mushrooms, tomatoes, kimchi and seaweed. That way, you can enjoy the taste while keeping your nutritional game on point.

Umami, known as the fifth flavor, isn't just a sensation in cooking but also a beneficial tool for boosting our health.

As more research is needed to study the effects of umami on our well-being, it's evident that enjoying this savory taste can result in more pleasurable meals and improved nutrition overall.

So, why not treat yourself to this fifth flavor experience and uncover the amazing benefits it can bring to your taste buds and well-being?