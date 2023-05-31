Postbiotics refer to the metabolic byproducts or components released by probiotic bacteria during their growth and activity. They are considered a subset of the broader term "biotics," which includes probiotics (live beneficial bacteria) and prebiotics (substances that promote the growth of beneficial bacteria).

Probiotic bacteria, such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains, are known to provide various health benefits when consumed. They can help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, support digestion, enhance immune function, and even influence mental health.

During their growth and metabolic processes, probiotic bacteria produce a range of substances, including organic acids, enzymes, peptides, vitamins, and other bioactive compounds. These substances collectively are known as postbiotics. These are released into the surrounding environment, including the gastrointestinal tract, where they can have beneficial effects on human health.

What do postbiotics do?

Postbiotics (Photo by Vitalii Pavlyshynets on Unsplash)

Postbiotics have been found to have several potential health benefits.

Gut health

Postbiotics, particularly short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like butyrate, acetate, and propionate, can provide energy to the cells lining the gut and support the maintenance of a healthy gut barrier. They can also regulate the pH of the intestines and promote the growth of beneficial bacteria while inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria.

Anti-inflammatory effects

Some of them, including SCFAs and other bioactive compounds, have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties. They can modulate the immune system and help reduce inflammation in the gut and other parts of the body.

Immune modulation

Postbiotics can interact with the immune system and influence its response. They can help regulate immune cell function, promote the production of antimicrobial peptides, and enhance the body's defense mechanisms against pathogens.

Metabolic benefits

Some of them have been associated with improved metabolic health. For example, SCFAs can regulate glucose and lipid metabolism, potentially aiding in the management of conditions like diabetes and obesity. They may also influence appetite regulation and energy expenditure.

Promoting a balanced microbiota

Postbiotics can contribute to the maintenance of diverse and balanced gut microbiota. They can create an environment that is favorable for the growth of beneficial bacteria, helping to restore and maintain microbial equilibrium.

Antimicrobial activity

Certain postbiotics, such as bacteriocins, have antimicrobial properties. They can inhibit the growth of pathogenic bacteria and help protect against infections.

What are postbiotic foods?

Yoghurt (Photo by Julian Hochgesang on Unsplash)

Postbiotics are naturally present in various foods, especially those that undergo fermentation processes. Here are some examples:

Fermented vegetables

Foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, and pickles are made through the fermentation of vegetables. During fermentation, beneficial bacteria produce postbiotics such as organic acids, enzymes, and bioactive compounds.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a well-known source of probiotics, but it also contains postbiotics. The fermentation of milk by lactic acid bacteria produces postbiotic substances, including SCFAs like butyrate.

Kefir

Kefir is a fermented dairy product made by fermenting milk with kefir grains, which are a combination of bacteria and yeast. Like yogurt, kefir contains postbiotics resulting from the fermentation process.

Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented tea made using a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). The fermentation process creates organic acids, enzymes, and other postbiotic components.

Miso

Miso is made from fermented soybeans and is a traditional Japanese seasoning. It contains a range of it, including enzymes, organic acids, and peptides.

Tempeh

Tempeh originates from Indonesia and is a fermented soybean product that is rich in postbiotic components due to the fermentation process.

Sourdough bread

Sourdough bread is made through a fermentation process involving lactic acid bacteria and yeast. The fermentation creates postbiotic substances that may contribute to its unique flavor and potential health benefits.

Fermented soy products

Other fermented soy products like natto and soy sauce also contain postbiotics resulting from the fermentation process.

These are just a few examples of postbiotic-rich foods. Incorporating these fermented foods into your diet can provide you with a plethora of benefits. It's important to note that the specific postbiotic content can vary depending on factors such as the fermentation process, ingredients, and duration of fermentation.

