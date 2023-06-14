Understanding the high bar squat exercise: How to, benefits, and muscles worked

The high bar squat is one of the most effective and powerful barbell squat variations specifically designed to attain lower-body muscles and strength. It is often practiced by weightlifters to help prepare for heavy lifts and can be done by regular exercisers, too.

The high bar back squat is an excellent compound exercise that helps develop muscle in the posterior chain and legs. This exercise involves resting a barbell in a high bar squat bar position on your upper trapezius muscles, followed by squatting towards the floor. When doing this advanced squat exercise, it is important to follow the correct posture and form to attain the benefits and prevent muscle injuries as well.

The correct high bar squat form: Step-by-step instructions

For this exercise, start by using a light weight that you can easily control for at least 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps. Choose a weight that allows you to keep your form correct throughout the exercise.

Follow the given instructions to do the high bar squat exercise correctly:

Place the barbell in the squat rack to an appropriate height.

Step underneath the barbell and position your hands on both sides. Use a tight grip. Rest the barbell on your upper traps across the shoulders and position your hands outside of your shoulders.

Now engage your upper back and lats and un-rack the barbell. Take a few steps backwards and make sure your posture is upright and your feet are slightly wider than your hip distance.

Keep your neck and head in a neutral position and your chin tucked in throughout the exercise.

Press your feet on the floor to balance yourself and engage your core muscles as you start the downward movement. Slowly bend your knees, ankles, and hips and squat down until your legs get parallel to the floor.

Now to get back up, push your feet into the floor and keep your toes engaged as you start the upward movement.

As you stand back up, squeeze your glutes and keep your chest high while allowing your knees to straighten.

Repeat the exercise for the desired number of reps.

Always start by using a lightweight. (Photo via Pexels/Li Sun)

What muscles are targeted?

Since the high bar squat is a compound exercise, it can target multiple muscles all at once. The primary muscles worked by this exercise are the quadricep femoris, glutes, and muscles of the hamstrings.

The secondary muscles and stabilizers targeted are the hip flexors, erector spinae, muscles of the calves, and the core as well.

What are the benefits of doing the high bar squat?

The high bar squat exercise targets the entire leg muscles while focusing more on the quadriceps and hamstrings. It is a powerful strength-training workout that not only targets the lower-body muscles but also helps develop larger muscles and enhances your overall hypertrophy.

When done correctly and regularly, this exercise can build massive strength and help you complete a good number of repetitions of weightlifting movements. Additionally, this exercise places more activation on the muscles of the quadriceps, thereby making it an exceptional quad-focused movement.

Lastly, the high bar squat is a modifiable exercise, which means you can use different weights and make adjustments to the difficulty levels, depending on your fitness preferences.

High bar squats build massive lower-body strength. (Photo via Pexels/Justin Luck)

A great exercise to add to your lower-body training

Overall, the high bar squat is a powerful and result-worthy exercise that is sure to develop lower-body muscles in every aspect. From targeting the hamstrings and quadriceps to activating your core and spine, this squat variation can bring a variety of benefits as long as it is done correctly and by using the correct form.

If you are unsure about any movement or position of this exercise, rather than performing it incorrectly, consult an experienced trainer to benefit your training in the best way possible.

