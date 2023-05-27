Understanding link between gut microbiota and increasing incidence of colon cancer in young people

The intricate ecosystem of gut bacteria known as the gut microbiome, which resides in the colon, could be a key determinant in the likelihood of young individuals developing colon cancer.

According to a pioneering study carried out at Georgetown University, the findings shed light on the potential influence of specific bacterial strains on formation of tumors and development of cancer in the colon.

Investigating bacterial strains in young colon cancer patients

Within the tumors, the study unveiled an astounding diversity of 917 distinct bacterial and fungal species. (Anna Tarazevich/ Pexels)

Georgetown researchers embarked on a mission to identify the bacterial strains that are more prevalent in the guts of young individuals who develop colorectal cancer.

They conducted an analysis of the bacteria present in the tumors of 36 people under the age of 45 with colon cancer, comparing them with that of 27 individuals over the age of 65 with the same disease.

The study revealed an astonishing 917 unique bacterial and fungal species within the tumors. Notably, certain bacteria, including Cladosporium, were found to be more abundant in the guts of younger colorectal cancer patients, while others, such as Moraxella osmosis, were more prevalent in older patients.

Implications of the microbiome on colorectal cancer development

Benjamin Adam Weinberg, an associate professor of medicine at Georgetown and lead author of the study, emphasized the potential significance of the microbiome in the development of colorectal cancer.

He noted that trillions of bacteria reside in the human body, including the gut, and some of these bacteria are believed to contribute to the development of colorectal cancer.

Consequently, understanding the composition of the microbiome in colorectal cancer patients can provide valuable insights into the dietary and environmental factors that may influence its makeup, aiding in identification of preventive measures.

Weinberg cautiously suggested that the composition of the gut bacteria might influence the timeframe within which a person could develop colorectal cancer. However, he emphasized that further research is required to establish a definitive link between the microbiome and the disease.

Growing incidence of cancer in young people

In recent years, there has been a concerning increase in the diagnosis of colon cancer among young individuals, accompanied by a rise in mortality rates.

According to the American Cancer Society, the proportion of colorectal cancer cases in people under the age of 55 doubled from 11% to 20% between 1995 and 2019. Shockingly, scientists predict that by 2030, colon cancer will become the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in individuals under 50.

Early detection challenges for young patients

While colorectal cancer has a high survival rate when detected early, young people are often diagnosed at advanced stages of the disease.

Over half of individuals under 50 receive a diagnosis at stage three or four, compared to only 40% of those over 50. This delay in diagnosis significantly reduces chances of successful treatment and underscores the urgent need for improved screening methods.

Unraveling causes of the trend

Researchers are grappling with the underlying reasons behind the increasing incidence of colorectal cancer in younger populations.

Some suspect that meat-heavy diets, including popular trends like the carnivore and keto diets, may contribute to the risk of developing colon cancer. The National Institutes of Health suggests that these diets may be a factor to consider.

Additionally, the rising rates of obesity among young people may also play a role in this concerning trend.

Enhancing cancer testing and awareness

Healthcare experts are advocating for increased screening of colon cancer. (Tara Winstead/Pexels)

Medical professionals are calling for heightened colon cancer testing, particularly for individuals with a family history or other risk factors.

Recent studies have identified four distinct symptoms — abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, diarrhea and iron deficiency — that are more commonly experienced by young people with colon cancer.

Recognizing these symptoms and seeking medical attention promptly can potentially lead to earlier detection and improved outcomes.

Presenting findings at American Society of Clinical Oncology

The groundbreaking findings from Georgetown University's research on the gut microbiome and colon cancer will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's 2023 annual meeting in Chicago in June.

This platform will provide an opportunity for scientists and healthcare professionals to gain a deeper understanding of the microbiome's role in colorectal cancer development and explore potential preventive strategies.

The gut microbiome appears to be a significant factor in determining likelihood of colon cancer development, especially in young individuals.

While further research is needed to establish a conclusive link, these findings offer a promising avenue for advancing our understanding of the disease and potentially developing preventive measures.

As the incidence of colorectal cancer among young people continues to rise, it's imperative to prioritize increased testing, early detection and public awareness to combat this concerning trend.

