Unmasking bipolar in children: Is it just tantrums and troubles?

Unlike general conception, bipolar in children is also just as plausible as in adults. It's a mood disorder, in which a child or adolscent shifts between the broad depressive and manic episodes. The diagnosis often gets missed out, as it's assumed that children will get over their moods or they're just throwing tantrums.

Being affected by a mental health issue in the early years presents unique challenges and concerns. Unlike adults, the symptoms can be mistaken for other mental health conditions like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. There also exists a misconception that children can't get depression.

Bipolar in children symptoms: What are the signs of bipolar in a child?

The symptoms can give an indication of the severity of the disorder. (Image via Freepik/Master1305)

The symptoms of bipolar in children can present uniquely in each child. However, the diagnostic criteria of bipolarism is similar to that of adults.

They must at least experience one manic episode. Children during this time display heightened level of energy and excitement. However, instead of euphori,a they display a lot of irritability. This is one of the major reasons why the manic episode gets missed, as it's seen as a temper tantrum.

They may engage in impulsive behaviors and cause disruption in their environment. That's often followed or preceded by a depressive episode. They may display extended periods of hopelessness and sadness. They may remain isolated from others, not go out to play and may also display selective mutism in some cases.

They may also experience sleep and appetite changes. As a consequence, they may experience difficulties in concentration and focus in school. A lot of times, teachers and parents get annoyed at students for not paying enough attention in class.

Sometimes, we need to look inwards to see how they're doing mentally and emotionally.

How to treat bipolar in a child

How to treat this condition in children? (Image via Freepik)

Treatment for bipolar in children or pediatric bipolar disorder is generally multi-fold. As a parent, it can be a tough realization that your child has been feeling low and defeated.

However, it starts with recognition and acknowledgement of the concern. It's neither yours or your child's fault that they have this condition. It can result from a combination of various factors, including a family history of the condition.

Psychotherapy is the primary form of treatment. Some interventions may be focused with the family to incorporate the members in the treatment plan. That's a vountary choice, but children and adolescents do require an adult to supervise them. However, the sessions are exclusively with children, and no information is revealed to the parents.

In some cases, medications may be provided to stabilise the child's mood. A mental health professional also helps in equipping with everyday strategies to regulate mood and reduce behavioral disturbances. That's to enhance the child's agency and ability to heal on their own.

Support groups in school and outside can come in very handy. When children know that they're not alone in the recovery process, they heal quicker.

Bipolar in children is not a new phenomenon but is being recognized much more than it was before. Recognizing the symptoms and potential causes cana help your child get the right treatment.

Undiagnosed bipolar in children may continue to persist in adults. Do note that children may require additional care and support while managing their condition. Bipolar in children can be treated if you and your family are ready to seek timely help.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

