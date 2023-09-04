Unstable working conditions can cause early death, a study suggests

A new study has made some shocking claims regarding hostile work conditions and death. The findings, published in the Science Daily, have alleged that working in unstable environments might reduce years off of one's life. Speaking about the same, Theo Bodin, a co-author of the study and an assistant professor at the Institute of Environmental Medicine, Karolinska Institute, said:

"This is the first study to show that changing from precarious employment to secure employment can reduce the risk of death."

He also added:

"It's the same as saying that the risk of early death is higher if one keeps working in jobs without a secure employment contract."

For the study, the registry data of 250,000 workers living in Sweden between the ages of 20 and 55 were accessed. The time period within which the data was collected ranged from 2005 to 2017. The study included people who had shifted to good working conditions from hostile working conditions as well as people who were stuck in unstable working conditions.

Findings of the study attempting to establish relations between working conditions and death

The new study conducted on workers in Sweden has been able to find a causal relationship between one's working conditions and mortality rates (Image via freepik)

Based on the study that was focused on 250,000 workers in Sweden, within a specified age group and time period, it was found that people who had made a switch from hostile working environments to secure ones had a 20 per cent lesser chance of being dead.

If these people managed to stay in these secure work environments for not less than 12 years, it was observed that the chances of death were further reduced by 30 per cent.

Speaking about how important the findings of the study were, Nuria Matilla-Santander, a co-author of the study, said:

"The results are important since they show that the elevated mortality rate observed in workers can be avoided. If we reduce precariousness in the labor market, we can avoid premature deaths in Sweden."

This is not the first study that has been conducted in the field. Earlier, studies have been conducted in Finland, the United States, and France that have focused on the effects of unstable working environments on the country's mortality rates.

It was found that people who worked on a contractual basis, received low salaries, worked in environments with extreme pressure, and had minimum rights at their workplace, had higher chances of mortality than those who worked in safe and secure environments.