Upset stomach? Your sleep schedule might be to blame

A new study has found that irregular sleep patterns might be the reason behind digestive problems, as it disrupts gut bacteria. The European Journal of Nutrition published a study last month that found irregular sleep is associated with harmful bacteria in the gut.

The link between sleep and digestion is complex and critical. Researchers have pointed out that the gut microbiome influences many areas of the body, including sleep.

Our sleep schedule and gut microbiome have a relationship on a more cellular level that we're only gaining a better understanding of.

Irregular sleep patterns linked to harmful gut bacteria

Getting enough rest is essential for your boddily fucntion (Image via Unsplash / Maddi Bazzocco)

According to Dr. Allison Brager, neurobiologist and author of "Meathead: Unraveling the Athletic Brain," there's solid evidence that the gut microbiome affects all types of brain processes. Sleep is as important to the brain as food is to the body.

The distribution of good healthy gut bacteria has a significant impact on the health of neurons and the speed at which they transmit signals. Moreover, the ability of neurons to regrow and regenerate, especially after mild exposure to stress, is influenced by gut health.

Serotonin, sleep and gut health: How they are intertwined

Helps boots serotonin (Image via Unsplash/Brett Jordan)

Serotonin, which regulates mood, emotions and sleep, also plays a vital role and is highly present in the gut. Brager adds:

"The two places where you see the greatest prevalence of serotonin is in the gut and then also in the brain. And, actually, there's far more serotonin in the gut than there is in the brain."

The relationship appears to go both ways, too, with both the gut impacting sleep and sleep impacting the gut.

Dr. Wendy Hall, the senior author of the study published in The European Journal of Nutrition, explains:

"We know that major disruptions in sleep, such as shift work, can have a profound impact on your health. This is the first study to show that even small differences in sleep timings across the week seem to be linked to differences in gut bacterial species."

Further research is necessary to determine if improving sleep time consistency can lead to beneficial changes in the gut microbiome. However, researchers have found that even a 90-minute difference in sleep timing can result in changes to the microbiome's composition.

Nurturing gut health and sleep hygiene for overall well-being

Regular exercise and diet plays a key role. (Image via Unsplash/Kinga Howard)

Experts recommend nurturing both gut health and sleep hygiene to improve overall well-being.

On the gut health side, focus on adding more fruits, vegetables and whole grains to your diet, and consider cutting back on processed carbs like sugary drinks and processed red meats.

Whole plant foods as critical in the diet. Fiber is an essential nutrient for gut microbes.

Avoiding late-night caffeine too helps. (Image via Unsplash/Road Trip witj Raj)

When it comes to sleep hygiene, experts have some knowledge to drop. Keep a consistent sleep schedule, and wake up at the same time every day.

When it's time to catch that extra sleep, make sure you've got a cool, dark and quiet spot to crash. Moreover, ditch late-night caffeine and alcohol. It will only mess with your sleep flow. Ceate a chill sleep environment, and cut out the sleep-disrupting habits.

It turns out that sleep and gut health are linked in a big way - we're talking major research studies. To keep ourselves feeling top-notch physically and mentally, one need to take care of both. It has been proven that when we sleep well, our gut bacteria stay healthy.

That has huge implications for our overall health, so we need to make sure that we're looking at our entire lifestyle to keep our gut happy and reduce digestive issues. That means getting enough rest, eating healthy and treating our body right.