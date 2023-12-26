US woman comes back to life after being declared dead for 24 minutes

An American woman has regained consciousness after being declared clinically dead for a staggering 24 minutes. This incredible story of survival was shared by author, Lauren Canaday, during a popular online discussion on Reddit.

The extraordinary event occurred in February when Lauren Canaday suddenly went into cardiac arrest at her home. Her quick-thinking husband immediately called emergency services and began performing CPR.

What happened to the US woman who was declared clinically dead but 'returned' to life?

EEG shows normal brain activity after resuscitation (Image via Unsplash/ Piron Guillaume)

The emergency medical technicians arrived and tirelessly worked to revive her for 24 agonizing minutes before finally succeeding. When Lauren regained consciousness, she discovered that she had lost all memories of the week leading up to the incident.

The two days following her awakening were spent in a coma. However, she was relieved to learn that she had been deemed "cognitively intact" with no visible signs of brain damage, as confirmed by MRI scans.

Expressing deep gratitude, Lauren credited her heroic husband for initiating CPR and saving her life. She shared the details:

"My husband performed CPR for 4 minutes, guided by the emergency operator. Despite not having practiced it in a while, he managed to keep me alive until the EMTs arrived within 4 minutes, allowing them to take over and use advanced medical techniques!"

Curiosity surrounding her experience prompted numerous questions from intrigued Reddit users.

In response, Lauren revealed that the results of her electroencephalogram, a test that measures brain activity, were surprisingly normal. That was unexpected, considering that she had also suffered from an epileptic seizure lasting over 30 minutes immediately after being resuscitated.

Lauren even disclosed that her cardiac arrest was believed to be a result of complications from COVID-19. She had tested positive for the virus on admission to the intensive care unit.

This additional element adds a unique dimension to her already captivating story. In medical terms, what Lauren Canaday experienced is known as the Lazarus effect or autoresuscitation.

This rare phenomenon occurs when a patient, in this case, declared dead due to cardiac arrest, unexpectedly exhibits signs of life. It creates the illusion of coming back from the dead, even though they never technically died.

Clinically dead woman thankful for unique experience

Complications from COVID-19 as the cause of cardiac arrest (Image via Unsplash/Olga Kononenko)

Lauren engaged with the Reddit community, answering various questions related to sudden cardiac arrest, heart failure, seizures/epilepsy, S-ICDs (surgically implanted defibrillators), seizure support service dogs, CPR, and even PTSD. One intriguing aspect mentioned by Lauren was the thin line between life and death.

She expressed a newfound sense of peace and a lack of fear towards death while also emphasizing her concerns about the pain experienced in life. In light of her experience, Lauren's outlook on life has undoubtedly changed.

She values every moment and is grateful for the extra time she has been granted. She mentioned the importance of spreading awareness about sudden cardiac arrest and urged others to learn CPR skills for emergency situations.

The compelling Reddit thread offered an opportunity for readers to engage with Lauren's story and gain insights into her unique clinically dead experience.

Although the post is now closed, interested people can revisit the thread to learn more about her experience and learn about the fragility and resilience of the human spirit.