Vaccine Fatigue Is Real, and It Is Affecting More People than You Know

Nowadays, an increasing number of people are trying to delay or completely do away with immunization due to vaccine fatigue. A new survey conducted by Abacus Data, on behalf of the Canadian Pharmacists Association, showed alarming levels of people's unwillingness to get vaccinated against respiratory issues, owing to vaccine fatigue.

The study focused on 1,650 adults in Canada, aged 18 and above, who were studied from August 3 to August 7, 2023. Among those surveyed, 29 per cent expressed their reluctance to get vaccinated for flu, whereas 42 per cent were keen on getting it.

Within the same population, it was observed that 35 per cent were unwilling to get the COVID vaccine, whereas 55 per cent showed interest in the same. The concerning statistics has prompted Christine Antler, region director, Pharmacy for Pharmasave, to comment on the matter. In a press release, she said:

"The threat of respiratory viruses, including influenza and COVID, are still very much a concern. Vaccines are the most effective tools we have to help prevent illness and the spread, protecting the most vulnerable in our communities and reducing the potential strain on the health-care system."

She also added:

"Protecting those most at risk requires that even healthy individuals roll up their sleeves to reduce the spread. Along with taking precautions like washing hands routinely and social distancing when experiencing symptoms, we urge all British Columbians to stay up to date with the recommended vaccines. Pharmacists are available to both administer and provide guidance on immunizations based on age, health status and vaccination history."

What Exactly Is Vaccine Fatigue?

Owing to vaccine fatigue a large section of the population are unwilling to get immunized against certain diseases (Image via freepik)

Vaccine fatigue is a term used to refer to the growing reluctancy among certain individuals towards being immunized. The reasons for the same may vary, based on one's age, gender, and social position.

As an example of vaccine fatigue, one can look at this instance—during the COVID-19 pandemic, a large section of the population were unwilling to get the vaccine for the same owing to the circulation of misinformation during the time.

Therefore, to clear the air surrounding the paranoia related to COVID-19 vaccines, the government had to interject multiple times to assure everyone of its benefits. They also had to clarify information related to its supposed side-effects.

Do COVID Vaccines Cause Fatigue? How Long Does Fatigue Last after a COVID Vaccine?

Covid vaccines are capable of causing fatigue among most (Image via freepik)

It is now common knowledge that covid vaccines are capable of causing side effects in most people. However, the symptoms of the same usually wane off within a few days of the vaccine administration.

Covid vaccines can cause a multitude of side effects like fever, pain at the site of vaccination, fatigue, headaches, rashes, disorientation, lightheadedness, brain fog, and compromised cognitive ability. These symptoms usually fade out withing 3 to 4 days. However, there have been instances where they have been prolonged in certain individuals beyond what can be considered normal.

Nowadays, more people are unwilling to get vaccinated due to vaccine fatigue. Given the circumstances we are in, it is therefore very important that the government takes steps to raise awareness to prevent any mishaps.