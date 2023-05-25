Vegan diet may be linked to lower cholesterol level, suggests new study

A new study has found that a vegan diet, also known as a plant-based diet, may help lower cholesterol level as well as fat in the blood.

According to researchers, the study was based on evidence from previous studies published since 1982. The new study claims that a vegetarian diet can lower cholesterol level by reducing blocked arteries, reducing risk of all kinds of heart diseases like heart attacks and strokes.

Additionally, the study found that vegan and vegetarian diets were also associated with a 14% reduction in clogged arteries and proteins.

The study was conducted by Professor Ruth Frikke-Schmidt, chief physician at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, Denmark, with Caroline Amalie Koch, a medical student and Dr Emilie Westerlin Kjeldsen, also from the Rigshospitalet. It was published in the European Heart Journal.

Lower cholesterol and diet: What are the links between the two?

LDL leads to heart diseas. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

In the study, the researchers examined LDL (bad cholesterol) also called low-density lipoproteins, which are often the most common cause of heart disease. The evidence was based on findings from 30 random clinical trials, with more than 2,000 trials published between 1982 and 2022.

These studies examined the impact of vegan diets on different cholesterol and apolipoprotein (apoB). Apolipoprotein is basically a type of protein that's considered to be the right measure of how much LDL (bad cholesterol) and fat are in the body.

According to the study’s author, these meta-analyses are the first to emphasize specifically the effects of apoB. The findings showed that plant-based diets were associated with a 14% reduction in apoB levels. Dr Emilie Westerlin, the study author, said:

"If people start eating vegetarian or vegan diets from an early age, the potential for reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease caused by blocked arteries is substantial."

She added:

"Importantly, we found similar results across continents, ages, different ranges of body mass index, and among people in different states of health."

Participants either followed vegan or omnivorous diet

The study showed that there was 10% reduction in bad cholesterol levels and a 14% reduction in apoB levels. (Photo via Pexels/Sohel Patel)

The participants in the study followed a vegan or vegetarian diet or continued with their omnivorous diet, which typically includes dairy products, eggs and meat. The duration of both diets ranged from a minimum of ten days to a maximum of five years.

The findings showed that people who followed a vegetarian diet experienced lower cholesterol levels by 7% compared with ones who had an omnivorous diet. Moreover, the findings also found that there was a total of 10% reduction in LDL and 14% in apoB levels.

Limitations of the study

The study highlighted that the effect of diet on cholesterol levels may be limited to certain people, including those who get cholesterol issues through their genes and not by diet.

Now that studies have also shown that vegetarian diets can help lower cholesterol level, give it a try, and see how that works for your health.

Diet for cholesterol: Foods to lower cholesterol

Here are some healthy vegan food options that you can add to your low-cholesterol diet plan:

Vegetables: beets, broccoli, spinach, avocados, tomatoes

Fruits: oranges, kiwis, berries, peaches, apples

Nuts: walnuts, macadamia nuts, almonds

Legumes: lentils, chickpeas, pinto beans, kidney beans

Seeds: chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds

Vegan protein: tempeh, tofu

Apart from the above items, there are also certain foods you must avoid while on a vegan diet to lower cholesterol. These include salty chips, cookies, candies, sausages, vegan deli meats, soda, fruit juice and baked goods.

Poll : 0 votes