Vegetarian diet because of genes? Study suggests genes play a part in determining food habits

Researchers suggest that opting for a vegetarian diet or quitting meat may depend on your genes. According to the study published on Wednesday, October 4, in PLOS One, four genes are connected to how well a person can maintain a vegetarian lifestyle.

Corresponding study author, Dr. Nabeel Yaseen said:

“It seems there are more people who would like to be vegetarian than actually are, and we think it’s because there is something hard-wired here that people may be missing.”

A person's diet may also be influenced by their metabolism, personal preferences, and how various meals affect their bodies. Genetics has a significant impact on all of these variables, but it is not fully known how genes may influence a person's decision to adopt a vegetarian diet.

How was the study about vegetarian diets and genes conducted?

Vegetarianism may have a link with genetics. (Image via Unsplash/ Brooke Lark)

The team conducted a genome-wide association study. It is a scientific research technique that includes quickly examining a population's DNA for distinguishing indicators of a certain disease (or, in this case, lifestyle). The team used this technique to study the genetic variation among vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

The scientists identified 5,324 strict vegetarians and 329,455 meat eaters using information from UK Biobank, a large-scale biomedical database containing detailed genetic and clinical information from half a million U.K. individuals.

The researchers' study revealed 31 additional genes that may be related to vegetarianism, along with three genes that are highly correlated with this diet. Furthermore, it was discovered that vegetarians and non-vegetarians have different variants of these genes.

What is the reason behind the genetic variation in vegetarians and meat eaters?

Genetics may be involved with food habits. (Image via Unsplash/ Elena Leya)

These genetic variations may be caused by variations in how each person metabolizes lipids or fats. Several of the genes linked to vegetarianism, according to Yaseen, are involved in lipid metabolism.

It's likely that certain people have a genetic need for specific lipids found in meat because plants and meat have different lipid compositions.

Yaseen explained,

“We hypothesize that this could be related to genetic variations in lipid metabolism and how it impacts brain function, although further research is needed to explore this theory.”

Looking at the health benefits of vegetarianism

Vegetarianism has gained popularity for a variety of reasons. Here are some of the health benefits:

Reduced risk of chronic diseases: Vegetarian diets are frequently linked to a lower risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and many forms of cancer. This is partially due to the fact that they typically contain less cholesterol and saturated fat.

Weight management: Vegetarian diets frequently have reduced calorie and saturated fat content, which can aid in controlling weight and preventing obesity. Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are high in fiber and can help you feel full.

Improved digestive health: Consuming a range of fiber-rich foods as part of a vegetarian diet can help support healthy digestion and lower the chance of developing diseases like constipation, diverticulosis, and hemorrhoids.

Benefits for the environment and ethical concerns: Although not directly related to health, many vegetarians chose this way of life for environmental and ethical considerations (cutting greenhouse gas emissions and resource use).

Risks associated with a vegetarian diet

Vegetarianism has many benefits. (Image via Pexels/ Jill Wellington)

Nutrient deficiency: Deficiencies in specific nutrients, such as vitamin B12, iron, calcium, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids, may occur among vegetarians, particularly strict vegans (who avoid all animal products). To overcome these deficits, careful meal planning and, in certain circumstances, supplementation are required.

Protein intake: If you don't eat a variety of plant-based protein sources such as beans, lentils, tofu, and nuts, you can find it challenging to get enough protein on a vegetarian diet.

Inadequate caloric intake: Some people who follow a vegetarian diet may unintentionally consume too few calories, which can result in energy deficits and accompanying health problems.

It's also not necessary to make a hard choice between eating meat and not eating meat. The conclusions might not, however, be applicable to everyone. This study is an important step toward understanding how genetics influences eating habits.