Walkable neighborhoods slashes risk of cancer in women, according to study

Walking has been hailed for a while that maintaining a healthy weight is crucial in lowering the risk of certain cancers in women. However, who would have thought that the simple act of walking in your own neighborhood could offer such powerful protection?

In the study by New York University published this month, researchers made an astonishing discovery: walkable neighborhoods can significantly lower the risk of obesity-related chronic illness in women.

The unexpected link between urban planning and obesity prevention will motivate many about the importance of pedestrian-friendly communities.

Walkable neighborhoods and cancer: How are they related?

Slashes down the chances of obesity (Image via Unsplash/Luke Porter )

Obesity can be very risky, as it puts women at a higher risk of getting different types of cancer. However, there's a way to combat that at an early stage.

Walkable neighborhoods are prime spots that make it easy to take a walk or take a stroll. They have walking paths, parks and sidewalks. Getting those steps in can level up your health game and reduce your chances of getting cancer.

Prevents risk of different types of cancer (Image via Unsplash/Angiola Harry)

Residing in a neighborhood where walking is convenient has a major benefit in promoting physical activity.

When essential facilities like stores, schools or parks are within walking distance, individuals tend to choose walking over driving. This regular activity helps with weight management, reducing risk of obesity-related chronic illness.

Builds strong community bonds

Strengthens social community (Image via Unsplash/Delphine Beausoleli)

Neighborhoods that are walkable have two main advantages: more walking and healthy community bonding. Good sidewalks and public spaces make it easier for residents to connect and interact.

As humans are social animals, this connection positively impacts physical and mental health. Strong relationships and support systems are crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Walkable neighborhoods also have the advantage of reducing environmental pollution

Helps reduce environmental pollution (Image via Unsplash/Jonathan Chng)

With more people utilizing walking as a mode of transportation over vehicles, there's a subsequent reduction in air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. By creating cleaner and greener environments, walkable neighborhoods contribute to better respiratory health, indirectly leading to cancer prevention, especially for women.

The results of this study are important for city planners, policymakers and health experts. With cancer rates on the rise, this research shows an effective way to prevent it.

Making walkable neighborhoods a top priority in urban planning is crucial, which means ensuring safe paths for walking and plenty of green areas.

The connection between walkable neighborhoods and lower cancer risks for women shows why we need to design healthy spaces. When urban planning focuses on physical activity, social connections and access to healthy options, we can create communities that boost overall well-being.

Building safe and well-maintained public spaces also helps us connect with each other, feel safer and build support networks.

Having access to healthy options is a must for leading a healthy lifestyle. That means having easy access to fresh and nutritious foods, public spaces where we can work out and play, and walkable paths that make exercising a breeze.