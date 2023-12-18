Want to be more attractive? Try these simple tips from a neuroscientist

Feeling attractive isn't just about physical appearance; it's a state of mind that boosts confidence and impacts how we interact with the world. In a society where first impressions are often based on looks, the desire to enhance attractiveness is understandable.

Attractiveness extends beyond cosmetics and fashion. It involves a holistic approach to health and wellbeing. The notion is echoed by Dr. Andrew Huberman, a renowned neuroscientist from Stanford University. In his recent appearance on the podcast "Neuroscientist Dr. Huberman on Foot Fetishes, Drugs, and NoFap" on the channel "FLAGRANT," Huberman delves into unconventional yet scientifically grounded methods to enhance one's attractiveness.

Let's explore these insightful tips that intertwine health, habits, and physical appearance.

Simple tips on being attractive from Andrew Huberman

Attractive (Image via Instagram/@seonopry)

1. Nasal Breathing over Mouth Breathing

Nasal breathing is not just about getting air in and out; it shapes our facial structure. According to Dr. Huberman, mouth breathers often exhibit less appealing features compared to nose breathers. Nasal breathing helps in defining facial features and improving overall facial aesthetics.

The simple switch in breathing technique can lead to noticeable changes in one's appearance, enhancing appeal effortlessly. Regularly practising nasal breathing can also help maintain the natural symmetry of the face, leading to a more balanced and aesthetically pleasing appearance.

2. Facial Muscle Strength and Exercise

Just like any other part of the body, facial muscles require exercises to stay toned. Huberman suggests that maintaining strong facial muscles can significantly improve facial appearance. This includes exercises specifically targeting the jaw and other facial muscles.

Regular facial exercises can lead to a more defined jawline and overall improved facial structure, contributing to a more appealing appearance. These exercises not only sculpt the face but also improve blood circulation, adding a healthy glow to the skin.

3. Dietary Habits for Jaw Development

(Credit: Image via Instagram/@iblamejordan)

Our diet plays a crucial role in shaping our facial structure. Dr. Huberman points out that hard foods necessitate more chewing, which in turn strengthens the jaw muscles.

Modern diets, often dominated by soft foods, may lead to weaker facial muscles. Incorporating harder foods into your diet can strengthen the jawline and enhance facial appeal. This practice also promotes better digestion and overall oral health, further contributing to one's physical allure.

4. Impact of Allergies on Facial Structure

Allergies can significantly affect how we breathe and, consequently, our facial structure. Huberman recounts an instance of a girl whose facial features deteriorated due to an allergy that caused mouth breathing. Once the allergy was addressed and nasal breathing resumed, her facial features improved.

This underlines the importance of addressing health issues that can inadvertently impact our appearance. It also highlights the interconnectedness of our respiratory health and facial aesthetics.

5. Orthodontia and Dental Health

Seon O Pry (Image via Instagram/@seonopry)

Dental health is not just about a bright smile. Dr. Huberman discusses how modern orthodontic practices might not be as necessary if we maintain strong jaw muscles through proper eating habits.

Good dental practices contribute to a better facial structure, further enhancing appeal. Proper alignment of teeth, achieved through natural means, can lead to a more harmonious facial profile and an appealing smile.

6. Overall Health and Facial Appearance

The final point Dr. Huberman makes ties together overall health and facial appearance. Practices like proper breathing, eating habits, and dental care can holistically impact our appearance and well-being.

A healthy lifestyle not only contributes to a better body but also a more appealing face. These practices, far from being superficial, reflect a deep commitment to personal health and well-being, which is inherently appealing.

In conclusion, being attractive is more than skin deep. It's about adopting healthy habits that reflect internally and externally. Dr. Andrew Huberman's insights offer a unique perspective on enhancing attractiveness, emphasizing the significance of overall health and simple daily habits.