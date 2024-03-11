Want better mental health? Try this 20-second daily trick

Are you looking for a super quick and easy way to make your mental health better? Here's a little secret from scientists: talking to yourself kindly for just 20 seconds each day can make a big difference.

Researchers at the University of California Berkeley have found something interesting. They asked college students to try something simple every day. This wasn't a long or tough task – just a short and sweet thing to do for less than a minute.

Science behind 20 seconds of self-kindness

It's a simple 20 second exercise that can be done everyday for mental health(Image via Unsplash/Adamn Nemeroff)

Here's what the students were supposed to do. They had to say nice things to themselves like they would if they were talking to a good friend, but not just in their heads.

They had to touch their hearts and bellies, too, as if giving themselves a little hug. And they did this every day for a month. One of the author behind the study, Eli Susman, explained that it's about being nice to yourself, especially when you felt bad or down on yourself.

The cool thing is, after a month of doing this 20-second exercise daily, the students reported feeling better about themselves. They said that they were less stressed out and felt happier overall.

These affirmations, as they're called, seemed to help them shake off the bad vibes better than the students who didn't try the exercise.

Self care is important for mental health (Image via Unsplash/Mei Ling Mirow)

Every student had their own personal saying or thought. It was all about what worked for them to make them feel comforted and cared for, but it was a little like this:

Close your eyes. Think of something you wish you'd done better, and see how you feel when you think about it.

You tell yourself kind words, as if you're supporting a friend, and imagine giving yourself a gentle hug. After the self-hug and kind thoughts, you open your eyes and go about your day.

When 20 seconds a day makes a big difference in your mental health

Include short burst and exercise into your routine (Image via Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema)

Now, you might be wondering why such a short thing can make any difference in your mental health. Susman says it's because those little actions are like mini-workouts for your brain. They're not hard or long and really easy to do.

Over in California, expert, Zachary Ginder, who knows a lot about why we think the way we do, reckons this study is on to something. Ginder says that when we say good things to ourselves a lot, it can change how we feel in a good way.

Think about it – if someone is always down on themselves, not feeling like they're good enough, imagine what it's like when they start being kind to themselves instead. It's like they're building up a mental muscle that helps them deal with the tough stuff.

However, it's important to remember, this isn't a cure-all. It's just one of the tools you can use to look after your mind and your feelings. Do it often enough, and it becomes a habit, just like brushing your teeth.

The thing about habits is that you need to pick a good time to do them so that you remember to actually do them. Susman suggests you could do your affirmations right after your morning coffee or when you feel a bit rattled during your day.

Susman and the team want to make sure everyone knows that these mini self-care moments aren't a replacement for real-deal mental health care if that's what someone needs. Ginder agrees and says that it's just one part of a bigger toolbox for taking care of ourselves.

As always, if you're feeling really low or having a tough time coping up with your mental health, it's super important to talk to a professional who can help you figure it out.