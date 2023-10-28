Want a good night’s sleep? Try eating this carb before bed, study finds

We all know one carb that has a bad reputation and feared by many. It's a pretty pervasive feeling, too – even if it's not entirely accurate.

Perhaps you've heard of it: the dreaded "high-carb diet". We don't need to rehash the myths about overloading on starchy foods on your plate, but there's one carb that seems to have been misunderstood in scientific research in recent years.

A recent study in Nutrients shows that eating a rice-centered diet can largely improve sleep quality. They got 60 random people and split them into two groups.

One group ate rice-based meals while the other ate meals with different cereals. They did so for two months.They wanted to see if the rice group slept better than the other one.

Rice is one of the the most misunderstood carb, but it improves sleep quality

Rice based dishes reduces oxidative stress levels (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

The individuals who consumed the rice-centered diet experienced a significant improvement in their sleep quality index scores. Moreover, their blood oxidative stress level were also reduced compared to the group that did not consume rice.

So, why does rice hold the key to better sleep? While the exact mechanism is still being explored, researchers believe that the control of oxidative stress through the consumption of a rice-centered diet could be the key factor in improving sleep quality.

The study's findings offer a promising avenue for those struggling with sleep issues. Dr. Hiroshi Miyawaki, the researcher and founder of the Miyawaki Orthopedic Clinic, breaks it down:

"The Japanese diet, which includes rice as a staple food, has long been associated with various health benefits.

"Our study adds to the growing body of evidence showing that rice consumption has a positive impact on our well-being, particularly when it comes to improving sleep."

If you eat a diet rich in carbohydrates before bed, it can help you sleep longer and deeper

Japanese based dishes are more helpful (Image via Unsplash/Luigi Pozzoli)

Sleep problems and insomnia are getting more common in our crazy fast world. It's crucial to find natural ways to upgrade your sleep game. Some people use sleep aids or meds, but others go for a holistic approach with dietary changes.

A research found that eating foods based on rice, similar to the Japanese diet, is very helpful. Additionally, munching on foods that are rich in carbohydrates like oats, sweet potatoes and whole grains before going to bed can also assist you in sleeping better at night.

Consulting a doc is recommended. (Image via Unsplash/Kalyani Amelia)

Before you make any big changes to your diet, it's best to talk to a healthcare professional or a RD. They can give you personalized advice that fits your situation.

if you're having trouble dozing off or feeling like a zombie in the morning, it's time to rethink your wind-down routine.

Consider having a snack that's packed with carbs before bed, like a little bowl of rice or some yummy oatmeal. That snack could be the thing you need to finally catch some sleep.

Remember, improving sleep quality goes beyond just the quantity of hours spent in bed. It's about optimizing the quality of that sleep, ensuring that you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day.

Who would have thought, a simple carbohydrate might hold the key to unlocking those blissful sleep.