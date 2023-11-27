Want to look forward to your early morning workouts? Follow these tips

Before you start the day, it's important to get your early morning workouts in. Not only does it help you feel better and more energized for the day ahead, but it can also help reduce stress and improve your overall health.

There are so many ways to fit a workout into your schedule—whether you're busy with work or school, or just prefer to go early in the morning. Below are some simple tips for getting started on this habit!

Easy and accessible tips for early morning workouts

1) Set your alarm to the right time

Early morning workouts - Setting the right alarm. (Image via Unsplash/ Brandi Redd)

The first thing to do is set your alarm. This is a no-brainer, but it's important to get the timing right. If you set your alarm too early, you'll be groggy and grumpy when the time comes for exercise.

The best way to figure out when exactly to set that snooze button is by considering how much sleep will give us our best performance during the day. Most experts agree that 7-9 hours of restful slumber per night is ideal for most people (though some may need more or less).

2) Allow your body to wake up naturally

Allow your body to wake up naturally. (Image via Unsplash/ Adrian Swancer)

The best time for early morning workouts is when your body is awake. If you're trying to wake up early, then it's important that your body wakes up naturally.

If you're training in the morning and find yourself feeling sluggish or sleepy during the workout, then it could be because of one (or more) of these reasons:

You didn't sleep well the night before. This can lead to poor performance on race day since the lack of sleep will have an effect on how much energy our bodies have available for physical activity.

You woke up too late and missed out on key restorative functions like regenerating muscles and repairing tissue damage from yesterday's workout session

3) Keep your workout clothes easily accessible

Keep the clothes accessible. (Image via Unsplash/ Kai Pilger)

The first thing you should do when you wake up is to make sure your early morning workouts clothes are easily accessible.

Put them on top of the dresser, so they're the first thing you see when you open your eyes in the morning.

Or store them in a basket next to your bed so that as soon as you sit up, they're right there waiting for you!

It may seem like a small detail that doesn't matter much but having clean, dry gear ready and waiting will help set the tone for an energized workout session instead of making things feel sluggish or rushed (which could lead to injury).

4) Use tools like a podcast or meditation session

Listen to more podcasts. (image via Unsplash/ Chris Lynch)

To make sure you're working at your best during early morning workouts, try using a podcast or meditation session to help you focus on what you need to get done. If the intensity of your workout is giving you trouble focusing, try listening to an audiobook while exercising.

If that doesn't work, try meditating! You can even use an app like Headspace or Calm that guides users through their daily meditation practice (for free!).

5) Bring along a healthy snack

Early morning workouts - Eat more of healthy snacks. (image via Unsplash/ Rachael Gorjestani)

Choose the right snack. A healthy snack can help give you energy and fuel your workout session, but it's important to choose wisely. Avoid foods that are high in sugar or fat, such as candy bars and chips. Instead, look for foods with complex carbohydrates (like whole-grain bread) or protein (such as nuts).

Prepare for your workout session by eating at least 30 minutes before heading out the door and don't forget to drink plenty of water before working out too!

6) Enough water on hand for hydration

Drink enough water. (Image via Unsplsh/ Engine Akyrut)

When you're working out in the morning, it's important to drink water throughout the day. Water helps flush out toxins, which can make you feel sluggish. Water is also essential for energy and hydration - it keeps your muscles and skin healthy!

Drinking plenty of water before a workout can help prevent dehydration during exercise, so don't forget that bottle of H2O on your desk or in your gym bag!

If you're looking for a way to make your early morning workouts easier, try some of these tips. They'll help you get in shape and stay motivated throughout the day!