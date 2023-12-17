Want relief from anxiety? Mel Robbins shares the power of two simple words

If you have ever wanted to increase your confidence or motivation, you would have come across Mel Robbins. She is one of the most trusted experts and she is here to spill the beans about what can instantly relieve you from anxiety. In a recent podcast with Steven Bartlett, the host of the The Diary Of A CEO, talks about the 'let them' theory that can significantly add to your life.

Anxiety can signficantly stop us from coming closer to our goals or from utilizing our full potential. One of the biggest concerns about anxiety is that it fosters fear and stops us from taking a risk towards a better life. Whether you choose to use this theory by Mel Robbins is up to you, but it can help you invest time, energy, and attention in your well-being.

People are constantly exploring what will help them and Mel Robbin's trick might do a lot of things. (Image via Youtube/ The Diary Of A CEO)

What is the 'let them' theory by Mel Robbins? Is it really that simple?

Our nervous system protects us from any perceived or real danger possible. The symptoms of anxiety are a by-product of this protection. Our need to feel in control of everything is one of the many factors that can cause anxiety. We want to control how we look, our jobs, our relationships, and much more.

According to Mel Robbins, the fastest way to gain control over our lives is to stop controlling others and she calls this the 'let them' theory.

Mel Robbins credits the inception of this theory to her daughter and also mentions that it has created a lot of peace in her life. We all experience everyday hassles and sometimes our nervous system can panic to the point that it starts attempting to control every single thing around us. While it is typical to have expectations from other people, these expectations can make us lose a significant amount of energy.

By letting others be, we can stop our thoughts from spiraling and learn to manage our emotions. When we start using the let them theory, we focus the same energy on making our own lives better. We start moving towards self-awareness and start reflecting on our own behavioral patterns. While we feel responsible for others in our lives and we want them to behave in certain ways or how they 'should' be, sometimes its just safe to say let them!

Mel Robbin's advice is raw and application-based. If you are looking to take charge of your life and have been feeling lost, give this theory a try and try to determine your own direction. It is also a lot about being patient and consistent when testing out a theory. Through the podcast, Mel Robbin's continuously tells herself and the host to let them, showing that she has indeed trained her brain to gain more control.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

