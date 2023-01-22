Want To Be Healthy In 2023? Simple Nutrition Trends To Try This Year

New Year's resolutions often involve changing your nutrition habits in one way or another. There’s nothing wrong with this, except for the fact that most people make them and forget about them, which just leads to failure.

This year, to give you a better shot at the success we’ve put together a list of the top nutrition trends that will likely be important in 2023.

Best Nutrition Trends To Follow This Year

1) Eat more plant-based foods

You can be plant-based just by adding more plants to your diet. "Plant-based eating" is being considered one of the biggest health food trends, and many people are switching to it because it's a more cost-effective way of eating than most other diets.

Plant-based foods are linked to improved blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar levels, and a healthier weight.

Consuming more of plant-based foods. (Image via Unsplash / Jacopo Maia)

You can reap the benefits of a vegetarian diet without going all the way – just add one or two meatless meals each week and slowly increase your intake.

2) Circadian Fasting

It's not just about what you eat, but when you eat it. A new trend called "circadian fasting" is gaining traction in the nutrition world as a way to maximize your body's natural ability to burn fat and build muscle throughout the day.

This type of intermittent fasting involves eating your meals at set times throughout the day, rather than having them all at once or skipping breakfast altogether.

prevents overeating. (Image via Unsplash / Rachael Gorjestani)

The benefits of circadian fasting are numerous: it helps prevent overeating by ensuring that your body is fueled with healthy food for its daily energy needs.

This prevents night-time snacking, and it helps regulate hormones related to hunger and fullness so that you don't end up eating too much when consuming more calories later in the day (as happens when we skip breakfast).

3) Eat intuitively

Eating disorders behaviors have become increasingly common in recent years, as people seek help for their problems. Intuitive eating, the practice of listening to your body's needs and eating when you're hungry and stopping when you're full, has become increasingly popular in recent years.

This approach is an alternative to dieting, which can have negative effects on our mental health and lead us to develop an unhealthy relationship with food.

consuming organic food. (Image via Unsplash / NRD D6Tu)

4) Diverse Foods

In a recently-released study, dietitians have expressed a lack of diversity among their ranks. Many have come forward expressing a need for representation of all backgrounds in the field of nutrition, as well as in the foods that dietitians recommend to their patients and clients.

As cultural diversity continues to be a trend, we can incorporate more types of vegetables, legumes, and more herbs and spices into our diets. This trend also helps ensure that people who see their cultures represented in foods feel included in conversations about nutrition.

not following fad diets. (Image via Unsplash / Spencer Davis)

5) No Fad Diets

You probably have a friend who is obsessed with the keto diet, or maybe another who is always talking about intermittent fasting.

But remember that fitness trends come and go every few years (remember when everyone thought we should be drinking green juice?).

In 2023, nobody will be counting calories or tracking their macros or doing any of those other things people do when they're worried about what they eat. Instead, you can focus on the relationship you have with the food.

eating more of protein. (Image via Unsplash / Sam Moghadam Khamseh)

6) Consume Protein and Fibre

You should be eating more fiber, but how much?

The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for fiber is 25 grams per day for women and 38 grams per day for men. But unless you're eating a lot of whole grains and other plant foods, you're likely to fall far short of this amount.

You can increase your daily intake by adding some beans to your meals — lentils are great because they cook quickly and add protein too — or swapping out white breads for whole grain breads at lunchtime.

The key is to make sure that you don't take nutrition trends too far. It's important to be informed by the latest nutrition research. You can make small changes into your fitness routine when you need to, but don't feel obligated to make any big changes unless it improves your health in some way.

Poll : 0 votes