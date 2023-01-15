WATCH: Gym Manager and Trans Woman Have a Fight; whose Side Are You On?

A video of what appears to be an assistant gym manager at Planet Fitness terminating (well, at least trying to terminate) a transgender person has been doing the rounds on the internet. Several YouTubers have made videos supporting the assistant gym manager and his conduct while dealing with the transwoman.

The video of a Devin Gibson (YouTuber) with 588k subscribers has garnered more than 40k views since it was posted on January 5, 2023.

Here's the video:

The video features the YouTuber giving his take on the original incident, which appears to have happened some time ago.

Why was the Transgender Person Terminated by the Gym?

The incident happened when a transwoman filmed what appears to be an assistant manager at Planet Fitness trying to terminate them for 'policy violation' at the gym. The video was originally posted on TikTok with the tagline "This is how Planet Fitness Treats Transgender People".

The gym employee appears to be terminating the membership of the transgender person for "policy violations". When questioned about the policy violations, he goes on to list things like 'sleeping in the facility' and 'keeping stuff in the locker room overnight'.

The employee goes on to say that the member was warned many times, but the member denies that and insists that it was the first time he was being told about these policies.

The assistant manager insists that the member was warned before, but the member calls the former a liar and denies being warned about it. The employee went on to say that the member was terminated and when the trans-person refused to accept it, he said that he could call the police over the incident. The employee appeared to be pretty calm and collected during the entire altercation, which has garnered admiration from the internet.

When the trans woman refused to leave, the employee called up the police to report the entire incident. After that, the trans woman accused Planet Fitness of 'stealing' their stuff from the locker, at which the employee informed the transgender person that the things (candles and some other stuff) were thrown out by the cleaning crew, as it was against gym policy to keep things in the locker overnight.

Many YouTubers have appreciated the cool and calm way in which the employee of Planet Fitness handled the situation.

