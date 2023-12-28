We asked AI what health and fitness will look like in 2024 and it has some shocking answers

If you think about it, our health and fitness is changing with each passing day. We are constantly discovering new ways to stay healthy and fit, from innovative workout machines to the latest trends in nutrition and dieting. But what will the future of health and fitness look like? Will we still be sweating it out at the gym or will technology finally take over? AI has some shocking answers for us.

The year 2023 had some really good highs in terms of health and fitness. At the same time, just like any other year, we have seen major fitness trends that came up and now they are set to redefine our approach to physical well-being.

What were some health and fitness trends in 2023?

Trends in 2023 (Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik)

Talking about trends, we saw the combination of gaming and fitness where cardiovascular fitness was immersed into an interactive gaming experience. Using leaderboards and medals for better performance and engagement. Other TikTok trends like shy girl workout, silent walking for stress, or the cozy cardio seemed to be a hit and were widely talked about.

However, 2023 was also a year of major trending TikTok fails in health and fitness some being the infamous bed rotting, filling your lips with hyaluronic acid, watermelon diet for weight loss, or drinking marinated coke. Other bizarre trends like dry scooping in which pre-workout powder is consumed without any water or celery juice cleanse for weight loss.

With such overwhelming numbers of trends, there is no doubt that 2024 will see a similar fate with new trends some being useful while others going to the trash.

We asked ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot about the possible health and fitness trends we can see in the year 2024.

What was AI's reply to "Health and fitness trends in 2024"?

How did AI reply to this? (Image by Freepik)

Here's what it said:

"I've just delved into the crystal ball of health and fitness, and let me tell you, the trends for 2024 are nothing short of mind-blowing. It's like we're stepping into a sci-fi realm where the lines between technology and our well-being are getting seriously blurred."

"So, here are some health and fitness trends that are set to make waves in 2024," it added.

#1 Implantable Fitness Trackers

Imagine fitness trackers implanted directly into the body, offering continuous health monitoring without the need for wearables. These devices could measure biometrics, track fitness metrics, and provide real-time health feedback.

#2 DNA-Optimized Diets

Personalized nutrition plans based on DNA analysis might become the norm. Customized diets tailored to an individual's genetic makeup could optimize health and fitness outcomes.

#3 Brain-Computer Interface Workouts

Fitness routines that interface directly with the brain through neural technology could revolutionize workouts. Imagine controlling exercise equipment or virtual workouts with your thoughts for a truly immersive experience.

#4 Biomechanical Enhancements

Advances in biomechanical technology might lead to exoskeletons or wearable devices that enhance physical performance. These enhancements could be used for rehabilitation, strength training, or even everyday activities.

#5 Fitness-Prescribed VR Therapy

Virtual reality environments could be prescribed as therapy for mental health and fitness. Immersive VR experiences might simulate natural environments or engaging scenarios to reduce stress and improve mental well-being.

#6 Health-Predicting Algorithms

Advanced AI algorithms could predict health issues before they manifest physically. Predictive analytics might analyze various data points to forecast potential health concerns, allowing for early intervention and prevention.

#7 Biohacking for Fitness Optimization

Extreme biohacking techniques could emerge, involving unconventional methods like extreme cold exposure, controlled fasting, or genetic modifications for enhanced fitness results.

All these are predictions made by AI about the various trends that can unfold in the year 2024. However, what seems to be shocking is how close AI is to our reality that it is capable of predicting these trends and somehow at some point is quite accurate.

While AI may not be perfect. No technology ever is but it can give us some insights into where things are headed in this area over the next decade or two. And if we're going to plan for our future selves (and all their potential ailments), then knowing what lies ahead could help us make better choices now so that we can avoid some serious consequences down the line.