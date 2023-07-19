Weekend workout protects your heart just the same as weekly regimens: Here’s how! 

We might look down on workouts, especially on the weekends, but did you know that weekend workouts may provide your heart with that extra bit of protection? Yup, for all we know, people who work out on the weekends have the same cardiovascular health benefits as people who work out throughout the week!

According to newer studies, weekend exercise brought similar results as weekday routines, which contributed greatly to heart health. This included protection against heart attack and failure, stroke, and atrial fibrillation.

Exercise for heart health on weekends is all gains!

As per a new study that was published on Tuesday, July 18, in the JAMA journal, workouts on the weekends come with a flurry of health benefits for your heart. The duration of exercise might not be as relevant as the amount of physical activity put in for the outcome.

The research was conducted on 90,000 people wearing accelerometers to keep track of their activity levels. It was found that there were similar reductions in the risk factors in the cases of stroke and heart attack in both cases. These cases involved those who worked out on the weekends and those who followed multiple regimens throughout the week.

According to the experts in the study, it is likely that the complete duration of adequate to vigorous exercise matters more than its pattern regarding cardiovascular risk. As a consequence, more condensed activity starts resulting in similar measures of reduction in factors of risk as more evenly distributed exertions.

How many times a week should I workout?

Cardiovascular regimens can reduce risks of cardiac attack and other heart conditions (Image via Verywell Fit)

When it comes to cardiovascular exercise, you can choose to do 30 minutes of moderate cardio routines. Make sure that you are following this regimen 5 days a week, which amounts to 150 minutes a week.

Apart from this, you can also do 25 minutes of intense aerobic workout 3 days a week, which will make it a weekly regimen of 75 minutes.

Also, if you are looking to shed a few pounds, you may consider 2 days of moderate or a quick workout and 2 days of intense aerobic activity or high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

It’s not about which is a better plan of exercise: the weekdays or the weekends. It is about staying fit and keeping your heart healthy by getting the required amount of exercise. If doing cardiovascular exercises puts strain on you, then you might consider walking as a way to get active before you start with your runs or jogs.