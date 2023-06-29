West Nile virus detected in Austin - Stay informed about vital details

Austin Public Health recently detected the first case of West Nile virus in a pool located in the 78721 ZIP code. Although the case doesn't involve humans, it's crucial to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

In this article, we provide you with essential information about the virus, its symptoms, prevention tips and how to protect yourself and your loved ones.

West Nile virus in Austin

Virus detetcted in Austin (Image via Freepik/Anuj)

Austin Public Health has discovered the presence of West Nile virus in a pool within the 78721 ZIP code, specifically in the East Austin area. The finding is part of their routine surveillance of mosquito-infested areas across Travis County.

While it isn't a human case, it serves as a reminder to be vigilant and proactive in safeguarding ourselves against mosquito-borne illnesses.

Understanding the West Nile virus

The West Nile virus is primarily transmitted through mosquitoes of the Culex genus.

Although approximately 80% of people infected with the virus show no symptoms, others may experience fever, headaches, joint and body aches, swollen lymph glands, vomiting, diarrhea or rashes.

Severe illness is more likely in individuals aged 60 or older, as well as those with underlying medical conditions.

Protect yourself from West Nile virus

Opt for repellants with DEET (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Prevention is key when it comes to the virus. Here are a few practical tips to keep those pesky mosquitoes at bay:

Drain standing water: Mosquitoes breed in standing water, so make sure to empty buckets, toys, tyres, pools, plant pots and unclog gutters. Even a teaspoon of stagnant water can become a breeding ground.

Stay cautious from dusk to dawn: The mosquitoes carrying this virus are most active during dawn and dusk. Be extra cautious during these times, especially when spending time outdoors.

Dress smartly: When heading outside, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, long pants and long sleeves. You can also opt for clothing with built-in mosquito protection for an extra layer of defense.

DEET is your friend: Apply insect repellent that contains DEET (chemical name N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide, used in insect repellants) to both skin and clothing. That will help repel mosquitoes effectively.

Is the West Nile virus contagious?

No, it's not contagious and does not spread directly from person to person. It's primarily transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

However, in rare cases, the virus can be transmitted through blood transfusions, organ transplants, breastfeeding and from mother to child during pregnancy, delivery or breastfeeding.

As the virus makes its presence known in Austin, staying informed and taking preventive measures becomes crucial.

Remember to follow the four Ds of mosquito protection: drain standing water, be cautious during dusk and dawn, dress appropriately, and use insect repellents containing DEET.

By implementing these practices and adopting mosquito control measures in your yard, you can minimize the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

