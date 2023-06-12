What is bed rotting? Gen Z's latest TikTok trend that makes no sense

Have you ever felt tired or lazy? Well, this "bed rotting" video trend on TikTok might be the cure for you. The phrase may sound weird at first. Is it a disease (no!) or a drug (definitely not!)? As it turns out, bed rotting is a lifestyle choice of Gen Z.

Certain TikTok trends, like fast-paced formats, encourage productivity and hustle culture. In contrast, other trends, commonly associated with Gen Z users, prioritize relaxation.

In this new trend, though, individuals sink into the coziness of their beds and remain there for hours or even days, metaphorically rotting away while the world moves on without them.

What is bed rotting?

Staying in bed all day (Image via Unsplash/Elizabeth Lies)

The concept is simple: you get into bed and stay there for as long as possible, without any particular goal or purpose.

It's a way to unwind and escape from the stress of daily life. Some people even take it to the extreme, staying in bed for days on end, only getting up to eat and use the bathroom.

The trend has gained popularity on TikTok, with videos of people's bed rotting garnering millions of views. Many users find it relatable and a much-needed break from the pressures of work and school. However, others are criticizing the trend, calling it lazy and unproductive.

Bed rotting: Trend or new form of self-care?

Latest Gen Z TikTok trend (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankelivitch)

Those who oppose bed rotting argue that it promotes a lack of motivation and sedentary lifestyle.

They believe that spending too much time in bed can lead to health problems, like back pain, muscle atrophy and poor circulation. Additionally, they argue that it's not a sustainable way to cope with stress and anxiety.

Meanwhile, proponents of this Gen Z trend argue that it's a harmless way to take a break and recharge. They believe that it's essential to prioritize self-care and mental health, and bed rotting is one way to do that. They also argue that it's not laziness but rather a way to reset and come back stronger.

So, is bed rotting a harmless trend or dangerous one?

It can be a form of self-care. (Image via Pexels/Madison Inouye)

The answer is not straightforward. While it's essential to prioritize self-care and relaxation, it's also crucial to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

Spending too much time in bed can lead to health problems and lack of motivation. However, taking breaks and recharging is necessary for mental health and well-being.

Moreover, it can be a sign of depression or other mental health issues. While it's essential to take time for self-care, it's crucial to do so in a healthy way. If you find yourself laying in bed frequently, it may be worth talking to a mental health professional to ensure that you're taking care of your mental health.

According to many mental health experts, the prevalence of bed rotting among Gen Zers is not their fault. Rather, it's a consequence of the constant connectivity and motion that characterizes modern life, coupled with a culture that doesn't allow for healthy ways to shut down or reset.

The fallout from this lifestyle is a lack of coping mechanisms in the face of relentless demand and overstimulation. While anxiety is rampant in today's world, we don't have the necessary structures in place to deal with it effectively.

Prioritizing mental health is important. (Image via Unsplash/Kinga Howard)

There are much better alternatives to staying in bed all day, like achieving actual balance in life.

Engaging in activities like spending time in nature, disconnecting from technology and allowing ourselves to express our emotions by crying can be more effective forms of self-care than simple staying in bed all day and scrolling through our phones.

However, as long as our culture continues to demand a fast-paced lifestyle, it's likely that bed rotting will remain a prevalent coping mechanism.

This new trend may seem silly, but it's essential to consider the pros and cons before jumping on the bandwagon. It's crucial to find a balance between relaxation and productivity and to prioritize self-care while maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle.

