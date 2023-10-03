What are the best options at McDonald's? Here's what dietitians say

McDonald's is a popular brand loved by many, but there is always a concern regarding the health impact of eating food from fast food chains. Surprisingly, all items on their menu aren't bad for your health. Dietitians and nutrition experts have shortlisted certain items on their menus that are healthier than others as they contain less processed food, salt, and oil.

While talking to the Parade, Kelsey Costa, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian and nutrition consultant for Consumer Health Digest, said:

"I generally do not recommend frequenting McDonald’s due to the high levels of unhealthy fats, sodium, sugar, and other additives present in most of their menu items,"

Is there anything healthy at McDonald's?

McDonald's offers various healthy food options (Image via Unsplash/Thabang)

In general, occasional cheat meals at any popular fast food joint wouldn't harm your health as long as you are not making it a habit.

Amanda Sauceda, MS, RD, a registered dietitian, tells the Parade:

"It’s not an everyday food for me, but it’s a food I will enjoy once in a while. There’s a comfort and reliability about McDonald's that feeds into the social and emotional aspect of eating."

There are healthier options present on their menu if you read it carefully. You have to choose your portions well while ordering.

In this regard, Trista Best, RD, LD, MPH, a registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, tells Parade:

"Strategies might include researching menu items in advance, opting for grilled over fried items, choosing smaller portion sizes, and avoiding sugary beverages."

Other dietitians who picked their best choices at this fast food chain chose items that had less sodium and oil, as well as fewer ultra-processed food items.

Healthy McDonald's options

The Happy Meal at McDonald's is quite popular among customers (Image via Unsplash/Brett Jordan)

According to the dietitians who spoke to Parade, the following items at McDonald's can be considered healthier than the others:

Egg McMuffin

The egg McMuffin is a breakfast sandwich containing a Grade A egg, Canadian bacon, and American cheese on an English muffin with butter. It has 310 calories, with 17 grams of protein and 30 grams of carbs.

Nia Rennix RD, MA, MSc, a dietitian, nutritionist, and founder of The Rennix Weigh, tells Parade:

"The Egg McMuffin, in particular, is under 500 calories and provides you with 17 grams of protein,"

Brittany Werner, MS, RDN from the nutritional program Working Against Gravity, says:

"More importantly, the balance of macronutrients is on point, with 13 grams of fat, 30 grams of carbs, and 17 grams of protein in each sandwich."

Fruit & maple oatmeal

This meal contains a bowl of whole-grain oats with cream and brown sugar and is topped with red and green apples, cranberries, and two types of raisins. The fruit and maple oatmeal contains 320 calories and six grams of proteins.

Happy Meal

The Happy Meal is the most nostalgic one in the McDonald's healthy menu. There are two types of Happy Meal: the Hamburger Happy Meal and the McNuggets Happy Meal.

The Hamburger Happy Meal contains 475 calories, with 22 grams of protein and 62 grams of carbs. Meanwhile, the McNuggets Happy Meal contains 475 calories, 24 grams of protein, and 46 grams of carbs.

Kelsey Costa, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian and nutrition consultant for Consumer Health Digest, says:

“With a decent protein content and fewer refined carbohydrates, saturated fats, and calories than a classic cheeseburger, the McNuggets are a slightly more balanced choice. However, eating these in moderation is vital due to their processed nature and lengthy ingredients list.”

Eating out at McDonald's can be a healthy option if you choose well. However, excessive consumption of these items might not be a good idea since they are highly processed.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

