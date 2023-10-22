Drinking a smoothie every day is growing more and more conventional in increasingly commonplace in today's fast-paced world, driven by the demands that often prevent people from enjoying a leisurely meal.

Commercial smoothie business is growing very quickly in developed and developing nations in the past few years and there are certain reasons for it. A smoothie is delicious and gives all the healthy nutrients that your body needs blending just in a sip. You don't need to sit at a table with cutleries, just fill it in a bottle and you are good to go, which is very convenient for this high-speed generation.

But along with all the benefits that it has, there are certain things to look for, if you are planning to add it permanently to your food regime.

Benefits of Drinking Smoothie every day

One of the best things about drinking a smoothie is that it can contain what you desire to put in the blend. That means you can add all kinds of foods containing nutrition such as fruits, vegetables, milk, nuts, whey protein, etc, and have all of their benefits in one shake. Here are five essential health benefits of drinking smoothie every day:

1) Helps with Weight Loss

Can help in weight loss (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

It is seen that consuming a plant-based diet full of fruits and vegetables boosts metabolism in your body, which helps with proper digestion. They have significantly fewer calories as compared to heavy meals. Additionally, they keep you full, which means you don't have to adjust to your hunger while eating on a calorie diet.

2) More Fiber Intake

Fiber improves gut health (Image via Unsplash/Iñigo De la Maza)

Food and Vegetables are rich sources of fiber, that prevent heart diseases, diabetes, and even colon cancer in the intestine. It also ensures a healthy bowel that prevents diarrhea or constipation. Try adding rich fiber foods to your smoothie such as apples, bananas, dark green leafy veggies, flaxseeds, etc to make an absolutely powerful elixir.

3) Hitting your Daily Nutrition Requirement

Fulfills daily nutritional needs (Image via Unsplash/Dan Gold)

One of the major reasons for smoothies becoming more and more popular day by day is because of their compatibility. In a single serving, you are getting all the nutrition that a meal will provide you. Mixing fruits along with some veggies in your smoothie will give you a complete boost of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

4) Improves Skin Health

Smoothie every day can cleanse up the skin (Image via Unsplash/Milada Vigerova)

Yellow, green, and orange veggies have a compound called Carotenoids which has major positive effects on skin health. The skin is constantly exposed to pollutants and UV Rays, which block the pores on skin cells and accelerate aging effects. Drinking a smoothie every day that is as healthy as this may protect the skin, and regenerate new cells as they are full of antioxidants.

5) Quick Meal Replacement

Drinking a smoothie every day may fulfill daily meal requirement (Image via Unsplash/CA Creative)

Smoothies keep you full for a longer time and fulfill your sudden hunger cravings. If you are on a very tight schedule, a smoothie sometimes can fulfill your needs for breakfast, but it is not generally recommended in the long run. This also stops you from eating fast food when you are too busy to make a meal.

Despite all of these benefits, numerous side effects come with drinking smoothies every day, certain precautions that you have to take, and they are listed below.

Disadvantages of Drinking Smoothie Every day

Though eating green vegetables in the form of smoothies is good for health their overconsumption might interfere with the iodine absorption of the body because of the presence of a compound called caveat. These effects in the long run can do more harm than good.

1) Increases the risk of too much Sugar Consumption

Smoothies are high in sugar (Image via Unsplash/Myriam Zilles)

It is undeniable that smoothies always feel better when it is sweet, and most smoothies are often made with added sugar. This increases the risk of consuming too much sugar every single day, that spikes up our blood sugar level, which may lead to diabetes.

2) Overconsumption of Calories

Overconsumption of calories may lead to cholesterol (Image via Unsplash/I yunmai)

A smoothie everyday becomes a quick way to consume a chunk of calories at a time, because of the convenience of gulping it all down, which makes us add here, calorie-dense foods such as dried fruits, and even healthy foods such as peanut butter. This may work the opposite and lead to weight gain. Instead, always try to measure the calories in your ingredients before you add them all to the blender.

3) May affect your natural habit of Eating Meals

Our meals are very essential (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

No one can deny, that the best way to get nutrition is to chew down your food properly for digestion. Relying too much on a smoothie every day for nutrition can disrupt the natural habit of consuming meals and having a full stomach, which is indeed the best way to get nutrition. Also when foods are blended into a liquid, they tend to lose most of their fibers, which makes food satiating, and their direct absorption in blood may lead to spiking of blood sugar levels.

4) Drinking Smoothie every day doesn't mean a Healthy Diet

Just drinking smoothies every day won't make you healthy (Image via Unsplash/Denis Tuksar)

People often tend to misassociate smoothies as the potion for weight loss. Though smoothies can provide you with nutrition it doesn't mean you can add chis and chocolates for the rest of the day. It's just a part and the rest lies in the meals that you eat, and your exercise.

5) Smoothies in restaurants might do more harm than good

Restaurants don't always promise a healthy combination (Image via Unsplash/ Spencer Davis)

The smoothie business in today's world is increasing in demand and its rapid commercialization is luring restaurants to make it more tasty than healthy. Most of the smoothies sold outside are full of added sugars and preservatives, loaded with calories that make them more harmful than healthy. Drinking smoothie every day will not only affect your wallet but also your health.

There is an old saying that too much of everything is not good, it is indeed true. Though drinking a smoothie every day can save you time and give you nutritional benefits, it's always best to get them from your meals. The prescribed consumption of smoothie in a day in 150ml, and exceeding it might not be healthy. So the next time, when you are hungry for breakfast, try out toast, and an egg, before reaching that blender or to your nearest juice shop. It may benefit you more both physically and economically.