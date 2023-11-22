What caused the death of famous bodybuilder Neil Currey? Here's everything you need to know

Neil Currey, the 34-year-old bodybuilder, passed away on September 11, 2023. Milos Sarcev, who was Neil's coach, announced his death on Instagram.

Neil’s death has shocked his family and friends and has left fans heartbroken. The cause of death of Neil Currey is yet to be announced.

Who was Neil Currey?

Neil Currey was a former IFBB Pro Bodybuilder and a respected bodybuilding coach. He was a widely known figure in the realm of bodybuilding an Iraq war veteran and a popular influencer.

Neil was born in the U.K. and loved playing football as a child. This encouraged him to lift weights.

After leaving the army, he stepped into the bodybuilding arena in 2017 at the World Championships where he finished fifth in his category. Neil finished 16th in his dream competition at the 2022 Mr. Olympia, which happened to be his last competition.

It is disastrous to know that we lost him so young because Neil had a great future ahead of him.

What was the cause of death? Here's what we know

What was the cause of his death? (Image by @milossarcev on Instagram)

Neil Currey’s coach, former Mr. Universe Milos Sarcev, was the first one to post about Neil’s death. He penned in his post:

"Absolutely shocking, heartbreaking news - that my former athlete @neil_currey died today. My last/best memory of him was this smiling face after he won New York Pro and fulfilled his lifetime dream of qualifying for the Mr. Olympia. I am lost for words and filled with pain and sadness. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. RIP Neil and God bless your soul."

@whoisfalcon, who was Neil’s former roommate, commented on a very touching personal eulogy, saying:

"Neil, in the time you spent on this earth, you accomplished more than most could in three lifetimes. Your unwavering dedication to pursuing your dreams and your refusal to surrender were awe-inspiring. Bro, I will forever hold deep respect and love for you. Until we meet again. Rest in peace."

RXMuscle.com is a bodybuilding website and they paid their tribute on Instagram. They wrote:

"Stunned and beyond saddened by the tragic news that Neil Currey has passed away at the young age of 34. We pass our most sincere and deepest condolences to Neil's family, friends, and to all of his fans around the world."

Neil Currey had his merch line named Machine Mentality. He devoted his life as a bodybuilding coach and gave personal training.

Neil’s death remained unannounced. However, Milo Sarcev’s first post said that Neil died by suicide but then the caption was edited and the cause of his death is now not mentioned. Our deepest condolences are with his friends and family. Rest in peace, champion Neil.