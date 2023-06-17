What are chigger bites: Common symptoms and home remedies   

Chigger bites are bites from chiggers, which are a species of mite and close relative to ticks and spiders. Bites from chiggers cause itching and redness that’s intense for the first 24 hours, though these slowly go away over the next one to two weeks.

Chiggers latch on to shirts and pants and crawl around until they find skin. They use their jaw-like, sharp claws and make tiny holes in the skin. Chiggers then inject their saliva into the skin which further turns some of the cells into mush, followed by certain uncomfortable symptoms.

What are chiggers?

Chiggers or Trombiculidae are basically tiny species of mites. They are extremely tiny and invisible to the naked human eye, though they are visible when in groups. These mites are red in color and usually cluster in groups on an individual’s skin.

Once the chigger hatch from eggs, they feed on the skin tissue of a human or animal. Furthermore, they fall off and turn into adult mites.

Where do chiggers come from?

Chiggers are mostly found in grassy and wooded areas, usually around water. They are found all around the world and are most active during summers when the temperature is hot and humid. They attach to the clothes and then bite the skin.

A chigger can bite you anywhere on your body, however, they mostly feed on areas where your clothes and skin have close contact. These include areas near your sock lines, waistbands, and bra lines. Other than these, chigger bites are also common in parts such as ankles, groin, lower legs, and waist.

Chigger bites can affect anyone but are quite difficult to notice initially. It could take anywhere between three to four hours to notice symptoms.

What are the symptoms of chigger bites?

The most common symptoms are redness and hardening of the skin. Most people will develop reddish welts and itching within 24 hours of being bitten.

These red bumps often resemble hives and blisters and are mostly developed in groups. Bumps often grow in size for the next one or two weeks, however, the itching can last a bit longer if not treated at the right time.

How to treat chigger bites on humans?

There are several home remedies for chigger bites that can reduce itching and ease discomfort. If you think you’ve been bitten by chiggers, first of all, look for red blisters on your body. Once you’ve identified the area, use the following treatments:

Take a bath

The first thing you should do is take a shower with soap and hot water. Bathing right away can wash off chiggers that could be still on your skin.

Use an over-the-counter anti-itching medication

Over-the-counter anti-itch medication can provide relief from itching and swelling and also prevent you from scratching the bite. Most of these medications contain calamine lotion or hydrocortisone. In addition to this, you can also use a cold compress or take antihistamine pills.

Apply ice

Applying ice on the affected area can also reduce itching and provide relief. Ice can even prevent the desire to scratch the affected area.

Chigger bites can take 1 to 3 weeks to heal completely and usually gets better on their own. But, in cases where the symptoms persist for a prolonged period of time or the aforementioned home remedies don’t work, it is best to consult a doctor. Your healthcare provider may prescribe other antibiotics or steroid shots to reduce swelling and infection.

What kills chiggers?

Bug sprays such as permethrin or any other spray that contains DEET can kill chiggers. These sprays can be used on the skin and clothes to keep chiggers, mosquitoes and ticks away. However, these chemicals should not be used on infants under 2 months of age.

If using permethrin, remember to apply it on the clothes at least 1 to 2 days in advance so as to allow the chemical to dry before being worn. Moreover, it is also important to read the label instructions before using any chemical on your skin or clothes.

