What is chronic fatigue syndrome? More than 3 million Americans suffer from this syndrome, CDC reports

According to recent data provided by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, December 8, around 3.3 million persons in the United States are affected by chronic fatigue syndrome.

The CDC describes chronic fatigue syndrome (sometimes called myalgic encephalomyelitis, or ME/CFS) as a disorder in which extreme exhaustion does not go away with rest. Pain, lightheadedness, and issues with sleep, thinking, and concentration are some more symptoms.

57,000 adults in the United States were surveyed in 2021 and 2022 to see if they had ever been advised by a physician that they had myalgic encephalomyelitis or CFS. After being adjusted for the total population of the nation, 1.3% of those surveyed replied "yes," translating to 3.3 million people, according to the AP.

What are the study findings?

CFS can is increasing among Americans. (Image via Unsplash/ Shane)

Although CFS can affect persons of any age, it is most common in those between the ages of 40 and 60 and in women.

According to the AP, the survey also revealed that a greater proportion of those who were economically disadvantaged than those who were more affluent reported having CFS, dispelling the myth that the condition mainly affects the rich.

What causes CFS has not yet been identified by researchers. According to the National Institutes of Health, prior research has indicated that it might instead be a chronic overreaction of the body to an infection or compromised immune system.

Is chronic fatigue syndrome real?

CFS is marked with extreme tiredness. (Image via Unsplash/ Bruno Aguire)

Indeed, myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), commonly referred to as chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), is a legitimate medical disorder. It is characterized by a persistent, inexplicable tiredness that gets worse with physical or mental exertion and is not eased by rest. People with CFS often experience extreme fatigue that can interfere with daily activities and lasts for at least six months.

Uncertainty surrounds the precise etiology of CFS; however, potential suspects include viral infections, immunological system malfunction, hormonal imbalances, and psychological issues. Clinical criteria, which include ruling out other possible medical explanations for the symptoms, are used to diagnose CFS.

How is chronic fatigue syndrome diagnosed?

It's significant to remember that there has been some disagreement and discussion within the medical profession over the diagnosis and understanding of chronic fatigue syndrome over time. On the other hand, CFS is becoming more widely acknowledged as a real medical disorder with intricate and varied contributing causes.

CFS is difficult to diagnose because there are no particular laboratory tests or imaging examinations that provide conclusive evidence of the illness. Instead, after ruling out other possible medical explanations for the symptoms, the diagnosis is determined primarily by clinical criteria. A comprehensive medical history, a physical examination, and specific diagnostic standards are frequently used in the diagnosis of CFS.

A multidisciplinary approach is frequently used to treat chronic fatigue syndrome, taking into account both the psychological and physical components of the illness. Activities involving pacing, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), and symptom management may fall under this category.