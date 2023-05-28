The CICO diet, also known as "Calories In, Calories Out," is a weight loss approach, based on the principle that to lose weight, you need to consume fewer calories than you burn.

It revolves around creating a calorie deficit, where you consume fewer calories than the body needs for daily activities and maintenance. The basic idea behind the CICO diet is that by tracking and managing your calorie intake, you can control your weight.

Here's how the CICO diet typically works

CICO diet (Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash)

Calculate your calorie needs

You need to find your daily calorie intake that will allow you to maintain your current bodyweight. That's typically estimated based on factors like age, gender, weight, height and activity level. Online calculators or consulting a healthcare professional can help.

Set a calorie deficit

Create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than your estimated maintenance level. To lose weight, a common approach is to aim for a deficit of around 500 to 1000 calories per day, which can lead to a gradual and sustainable weight loss of 1-2 pounds per week.

Calorie tracking

Keep a record of the calories you consume throughout the day. That involves monitoring your food and beverage intake and estimating the calorie content using nutrition labels, online databases or mobile apps.

Choose nutrient-dense foods

While calorie intake is the primary focus of CICO, it's still important to prioritize nutrient-dense foods. Opt for fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats to ensure you're getting essential nutrients while managing your calorie intake.

Physical activity

Increase your calorie expenditure through exercise and physical activity. That helps create a calorie deficit and can enhance your weight-loss efforts. Regular workouts, like cardiovascular exercises and strength training, are commonly incorporated into the CICO diet.

Monitoring and adjustments

Continuously track your progress by weighing yourself regularly and monitoring your body measurements. If you're not losing weight at the desired rate, you may need to adjust your calorie intake or increase physical activity.

Alternatives of CICO diet

Diet for weight loss (Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash)

If you're looking for alternatives to the CICO diet, here are a few popular approaches to consider:

Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is eating during a particular window and fasting the remaining hours.

The most common methods include the 16/8 method (fasting for 16 hours and restricting eating to an 8-hour window) or alternate-day fasting (fasting every other day). This approach focuses more on when you eat rather than strictly counting calories.

Low-carb or ketogenic diet

The keto diet restrict carbohydrates and emphasize higher fat and moderate protein intake.

The body enters a state of ketosis when carbs are reduced, and this is where it primarily burns fat for fuel. These diets can be effective for weight loss and have gained popularity, but it's important to choose healthy sources of fats and include sufficient vegetables for nutrient balance.

Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet is based on the traditional eating patterns of Mediterranean countries.

It emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, lean proteins (fish, poultry), healthy fats (olive oil, nuts) and moderate red wine consumption. This approach promotes a balanced and sustainable eating style that focuses on overall health.

Plant-based or vegan diet

These diets eliminate or minimize animal products and emphasize plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds.

Plant-based diets can be effective for weight loss due to their high fiber and nutrient density, but attention must be paid to ensuring adequate intake of key nutrients like vitamin B12, iron and omega-3 fatty acids.

DASH diet

The DASH (dietary approaches to stop hypertension) diet is designed to lower blood pressure but is also beneficial for weight management.

It's important to note that every individual is unique, and what works for one person may not work for another. It's advisable to consult with a registered dietitcan to determine whether CICO diet is the best approach for your specific needs, goals and health conditions.

