What is the "Fried Rice Syndrome" that has gone viral on TikTok? Should you be worried?

Several videos referring to cases of what has been dubbed as the "fried rice syndrome" are doing the rounds on TikTok. It is a term coined by users on the platform to refer to cases of bacillus cereus, a deadly bacteria commonly found in leftover food.

So what exactly do these videos refer to and what is this syndrome that has suddenly got everyone talking?

The videos in question are based on a report from 2008 when a young man, unfortunately, passed away after consuming room-temperature spaghetti. As the reports suggest, the spaghetti had been contaminated with bacillus cereus.

The man who died in his sleep had to go through a bout of several symptoms such as nausea, headache, stomach ache, and diarrhoea.

In an almost similar instance, a man who consumed leftover lo mein noodles was also on the verge of dying. Fortunately, he did not suffer the same fate and survived. However, he required several amputations that were necessary to save his life.

What is bacillus cereus, the bacteria that causes the “Fried Rice Syndrome?”

Leftover food items are the breeding ground for bacillus cereus that causes the "fried rice syndrome" (Image via freepik)

Bacillus cereus is a bacteria that is usually found in soil, marine sponges, and food (typically leftover food). In food, it is found in items that contain an abundance of starch like rice, pasta, and whole wheat products.

What is particularly interesting about this bacteria is the fact that it initially exists as a spore while cooking. It eventually develops into something dangerous when the food is allowed to sit at room temperature for a while.

Speaking to People, Lawrence Goodridge, a renowned professor of Food Safety at the University of Guelph said:

"When they grow in the food, they produce toxins, ones that can make us vomit or have diarrhoea. If you eat that food, then you get sick.”

What are some of the symptoms of "fried rice syndrome?"

People who suffer from the "fried rice syndrome" can experience symptoms such as vomiting (Image via freepik)

Some of the common symptoms of "fried rice syndrome" are vomiting and diarrhoea. In most, these symptoms usually reside for about 24 hours.

However, there might be a select few who experience more grave symptoms that may be permanently damaging. These may include amputations and sometimes even death.

There is a high chance that, when symptoms of "fried rice syndrome" arise, people will naturally attribute it to gastrointestinal issues. This is because the symptoms of both are extremely similar.

This self-diagnosis then runs the risk of causing severe harm to the body. Therefore it is advisable to seek proper medical attention at the earliest.

Most people do not suffer severely post-consumption of food contaminated by bacillus cereus bacteria. Only a small fraction do.

However, people should be careful about what they are eating and how long they are eating it before it is discarded. For instance, leftover food items should not be consumed beyond four days.