What is the hair training trend on TikTok? Is it really effective?

What is the 'hair training' or 'oil training' trend on TikTok and why is it so popular?

Recently there has been a huge increase in the number of trends doing the rounds on some popular social media platforms specifically on TikTok. Among them is one such trend that has left users extremely intrigued. The trend in question here is the hair training trend which has amassed quite a number of views on the popular social media platform.

The trend in question involves tricking your scalp into producing less sebum or depositing less oil on your scalp over time. Helen Reavey, a trichologist and the founder of the scalp-care line Act + Acre talks about the same and says :

"Hair training involves changing your hair-washing routine to prolong the time between each wash, in an effort to 'train' the hair to produce less oil over time."

What is the hair training method that is so popular on TikTok?

You can train your scalp to produce less sebum over time by shampooing your hair less frequently (Image via freepik)

Put in simple terms, the hair training method involves training your scalp to produce less oil over time. For this, you need to slowly reduce the number of times you wash your hair in a month or months.

The idea behind it is very simple. People who follow the trend believe that when you increase the gaps between two hair washes, your scalp just gets used to the routine over time. This will eventually lead to reduced sebum production on the scalp. Besides this, it also means that you would have to wash your hair less frequently.

This act of slowly increasing the gap between two hair washes according to the people who adhere to it puts them into a schedule that they can conveniently stick to without hesitation.

Does the hair training method really work?

Washing your hair less often can lead to clogged follicles that can eventually cause hair thinning (Image via freepik)

If you were to believe the experts in the field, the 'oil training' or 'scalp training' method may not be as effective as you may think. On the contrary, it might even be harmful.

Speaking about how the practice can be detrimental to one's hair and scalp health Helen Reavey says:

"Letting oil, product, and environmental pollutants build up on the scalp can be extremely damaging to the scalp microbiome and the overall health of your hair."

NYC hairstylist and trichologist, Shab Caspara also reflects a similar sentiment when he says:

“The issue with extending hair wash days starts with the eventual sebum and product build-up on the scalp that blocks your follicle opening at the root."

He further adds:

“This can lead to scalp conditions such as inflammation and dandruff and cause hair thinning down the road.”

Therefore, if expert opinion is taken into consideration, all in all, the hair training trend can be harmful to your hair and scalp in the long run. With that being said, if you are someone who likes experimenting with things, you can definitely give it a try. However, make sure that you don't engage in it for a long term.