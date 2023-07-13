What happened at the Ed Sheeran concert? 2 suffer cardiac arrest while 15 others hospitalized

Ed Sheeran's Pittsburg concert on Saturday, July 8, turned into an ordeal as 17 people had to be hospitalized due to heat-related complications. Reports by the Pittsburg Bureau of EMS state that they had received 37 calls asking for their services. The calls were made from the Acrisure Stadium where the concert was being held.

Amongst the 17 hospitalized, two people suffered cardiac arrest, including an EMT at the scene.

Ed Sheeran’s Pittsburg concert was a part of the “Mathematics Tour” that began on April 23, 2022, in Dublin, Ireland.

The Ed Sheeran concert cardiac arrest cases involve a worker and an EMT

Caroline Coram @CarolineCoramUK Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburg Pennsylvania sees 17 collapses. Lightning strikes overhead and in the region between 5-8th July. Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburg Pennsylvania sees 17 collapses. Lightning strikes overhead and in the region between 5-8th July. https://t.co/hkM6EA4vzu

According to the EMS reports, the worker suffered cardiac arrest while trying to tear down the setup inside the stadium. However, he got instant help owing to the rapid actions of multiple crews at the location.

In another instance, a paramedic, speculated to belong to an outside agency, sustained a cardiac arrest right outside the stadium. The incident occurred while he was on Art Rooney Avenue. The EMT was resuscitated after being given several shocks and was then rushed to the Allegheny General Hospital, along with the worker.

Stifling conditions at the Ed Sheeran concert led to “falls” during the show

The weather conditions in Pittsburg are considered a major reason behind the tragic incident during the concert. While the two individuals, who suffered cardiac arrest, were successfully bypassed, the temperatures, which were in the low 80F range at the time, caused heating issues. This led to “some falls” at the venue, including a case of seizure in one person, according to Pittsburg Public Safety.

The Pittsburg concert was an extension of the famous “Mathematics Tour” by Ed Sheeran. It is the singer-songwriter’s fourth ongoing concert tour that consists of 88 shows across three major locations. The tour, which has been going on for more than a year now, is scheduled to conclude on September 23, 2023, in Inglewood, California. The tour is commemorated in support of Sheeran’s fourth and fifth albums.

Poll : 0 votes