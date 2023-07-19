What happened to Jamie Constable? The man who contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria in his hand

Cases of flesh-eating disease (Necrotizing fasciitis), caused by flesh-eating bacteria, have been on the rise recently. Mirror took to its Twitter account to share the near-death experience of Jamie Constable, a carpenter from Lancashire who got severely affected by flesh-eating bacteria in his hand.

The incident dates back to November 2022. Jamie, 21, recounts that a standard handsaw accidentally fell on top of his hand. Although he only sustained a small cut on his knuckle, this wound quickly turned into a flesh-eating bacterial infection.

What exactly happened to Jamie?

When Jamie showed his wound to his 64-year-old mother, Anne, she immediately advised him to have it examined. Ignoring her requests, he carried on with his week. However, four days later, his 40-year-old sister Catherine witnessed Jamie throwing up and losing consciousness.

Jamie recalled the dreadful encounter with flesh-eating bacteria

"I have holes in my hand and fingers where the infection has destroyed all the tissue. In a bid to save parts of my hand, they had to amputate my ring finger and scrape skin off my thigh to do a skin graft.”

Open cuts or wounds increase the chance of necrotizing fasciitis. (Image via Pexels/ Mart Production)

His entire arm swelled, doubled in size, and started to expel pus.

By the time he was rushed to Bradford Royal Infirmary, he was in a state of delirium and didn’t remember a thing.

What did the doctors say about flesh-eating bacteria?

Doctors who evaluated his condition determined that cellulitis and a kind of strep A, both flesh-eating bacterial diseases, were attacking his hand. He hurried into surgery to cut up the wound and clear the infection, hoping to save not just his hand but also his life.

Talking about his surgery, Jamie said,

"If I hadn't gone into surgery then, I would have died in the next few hours due to blood poisoning. I genuinely didn't think there was anything wrong when I noticed the cut, as it was so tiny, but now I was fighting for my life."

Jamie's hand was frequently cleansed and submerged in an iodine bath over the course of the following ten days to help draw out as much fluid as he could from his wound. He had to get used to having a hand with holes and a missing finger once the infection subsided after three weeks, but he is grateful to be alive.

Causes of Necrotizing Fasciitis

A severe bacterial infection known as necrotizing fasciitis attacks the fascia and muscles beneath the skin. Most frequently, group A Streptococcus (Streptococcus pyogenes) and, less frequently, other bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus or Vibrio vulnificus are responsible for the infection.

Cuts, wounds, surgical incisions, or even minor skin lesions like insect bites or scrapes can allow these germs to enter the body. Once inside, they quickly grow and exude poisons that cause inflammation and tissue loss.

Is Necrotizing Fasciitis Contagious?

Flesh-eating bacteria can be present in the environment. (Image via Unsplash/ CDC)

The standard definition of "contagious disease" does not apply to necrotizing fasciitis. Like the common cold or flu, it cannot be transmitted from one person to another through incidental touch or respiratory droplets.

As opposed to this, it is typically contracted when the causing germs enter the body through an open wound or skin break.

It's important to keep in mind that the flesh-eating bacteria that cause necrotizing fasciitis can occasionally be found in the environment and polluted water supplies. Therefore, to lower the risk of infection, people with open wounds or compromised immune systems should use caution when exposed to brackish or saltwater, as well as raw or undercooked seafood.

Before it's too late, Jamie wants to increase awareness of the risks of flesh-eating bacteria associated with ignoring minor wounds and scrapes. He said,

"I've tried to stay positive, but there's definitely been a few war days where I've been inside and stuck not being able to do anything. I can't see my friends or go to work, which has got me really depressed and I often have nightmares about my hand. But knowing I'll be going back to work one day is getting me through, as I love it so much.”

You must get medical help right away if you think you could have necrotizing fasciitis or someone else might. This illness progresses quickly, and if not addressed right away, it could be fatal.