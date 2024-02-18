What is the Indian diet plan for weight loss? Let us explore

Looking for an Indian diet plan for weight loss can be difficult, given that every state has its cuisine and eating habits. Some are extremely healthy while the rest may not be so. Considering how most cuisines are heavy on spices, the lip-smacking taste they boast may sometimes end up costing you a lot healthwise.

If you want to follow the Indian diet plan for weight loss, you have to sacrifice your plate of biriyani, butter chicken, or golgappa. You also need to cut down on tea, as most Indians tend to be tea lovers. Let us look at what an Indian diet plan for weight loss is.

Healthy Indian food for weight loss

Let us see the types of Indian food you can eat on your weight loss journey:

1. Moong daal

Indian diet plan for weight loss - Make moong dal a part of your diet (Image by Md Shakil Photography/Unsplash)

Moong is a staple food that is consumed in India along with rice or roti, a kind of flatbread. It has excellent amounts of fibre and protein. Fibre can help to lose belly fat, while protein can help gain muscle.

2. Daliya

Porridge as breakfast (Image by Jennifer Pallian/Unsplash)

Also known as cracked wheat or porridge, it is a common dish served in India for breakfast or lunch. It can be made with other veggies or consumed with milk. It has a porridgy taste, and this food is rich in protein and fibre.

Fibre and protein help in better digestion and also keep you full for a long time by satisfying hunger pangs. This food can play an important role in an Indian diet plan for weight loss.

3. Idli and sambar

Idli and Sambar as part of the Indian Diet plan for weight loss (Image by Prabhakaran Sambandam/Unsplash)

This is a popular South-Indian dish. Idlis are made from fermented rice and lentil batter and the daal or sambar is made with lentils, tamarind, veggies, and other spices. Both of these can make a very nutritious breakfast.

Idli is rich in fibre and also a good protein and carb source. The sambar dal, on the other hand, can fill you up since it is made with a lot of vegetables. It is a very easy-to-digest food.

4. Rajma chawal

A plate of the popular rajma chawal (Image by Deepal Tamang/Unsplash)

A popular lunch combination, this dish comprises rajma, which is red kidney beans and is super rich in fibre. Chawal is rice and is a good source of carbs.

Try taking more rajma and less chawal when you are eating this to make the most of it to lose weight. It tastes better when served hot.

5. Panta bhaat

Patna bhaat by the Bengalis (Image by foodgasm.99/Instagram)

In the Indian diet plan for weight loss, this is a dish that comes from West Bengal, India. It is rice that is fermented by soaking it overnight in water and served the next day. You can have it with fish, cucumber, lime or brinjal bharta.

This rice can cool your body and its high iron content can increase the level of oxygen in the body. It is low in calories and the fermenting bacteria make it easy to digest.

Weekly Indian diet plan for weight loss

Indian diet plan for weight loss (Image by Lior Shapira/Unsplash)

Monday

Breakfast: Idli and sambar

Lunch: Rice and lentils

Snacks: Green tea and cream crackers biscuits (Sugar-free)

Dinner: Roti and low-fat paneer curry

Tuesday

Breakfast: 2 egg whites and 1 whole egg with 2 slices of brown bread. You can add cheese if you want.

Lunch : Roti and baigan ka bharta

Snacks: Makhana

Dinner: Palak paneer and brown rice

Wednesday

Breakfast: Porridge

Lunch: Rice, lentils, and salad

Snacks: Poha

Dinner: Rajma and roti

Thursday

Breakfast: Chila with dhania chutney

Lunch: Panta bhaat with alu chokha

Snacks: Puffed rice with cucumber

Dinner: Egg Bharta with rice or roti

Friday

Breakfast: Sprouts salad

Lunch: Palak curry and rice with some salad

Snacks: Dhokla

Dinner: Soya bean and Roti

Saturday

Breakfast: Moong daal dosa and sambar

Lunch: Green salad

Snacks: Corn chaat

Dinner: Litti and chokha

Sunday (Cheat day)

Eat your favourite food in moderation.

Are you an Indian and you eat a late dinner? Then try to finish it sooner, because it will help in better digestion and weight loss.

If you want to be fit, then at the end of the day, it is all about maintaining a calorie deficit. No food or diet can help you without exercise and adherence to a deficit. Set your goal and lose weight accordingly.