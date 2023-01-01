The Dubrow Diet has been gaining increasing popularity and promises to aid in weight loss along with transforming your body from the inside out. This diet has been praised and criticized for its effectiveness and sustainability respectively. This diet tends to follow a low-carb diet that follows a specific eating pattern and restricts your food intake to a limited timeframe.

In this article, we will discuss the Dubrow Diet and how beneficial it is to lose weight from the body.

Opt for fruits, nuts, and non-starchy vegetables during this diet plan. (Image via Pexels/Jane Doan)

What Is the Dubrow Diet?

This diet was developed by reality TV power couple Heather and Terry Dubrow, and was published in a book in 2018. The creators claim that following this diet plan will help in blasting fat from your body, slowing the signs of aging, boosting energy levels, and regulating blood sugar in the body.

The Dubrow Diet tends to be divided into two phases and involves intermittent fasting for about twelve to sixteen hours a day. It limits your food intake to a particular hour of the day and lays down the general guidelines for the foods that you should eat and foods that you should avoid for optimizing the results of this diet plan.

Here are some of the foods that you can eat as part of the Dubrow Diet plan:

Carbs – oats, barley, quinoa, lentils, chickpeas, beans, sweet potatoes, and more.

– oats, barley, quinoa, lentils, chickpeas, beans, sweet potatoes, and more. Fruits – apricots, apples, cherries, berries, bananas, peaches, and more.

– apricots, apples, cherries, berries, bananas, peaches, and more. Protein – eggs, turkey, seafood, tofu, and more.

– eggs, turkey, seafood, tofu, and more. Non-starchy vegetables – celery, broccoli, leafy green vegetables, sprouts, and more.

– celery, broccoli, leafy green vegetables, sprouts, and more. Dairy products – cheese, yogurt, and milk.

– cheese, yogurt, and milk. Nuts – pistachios, almonds, and walnuts.

– pistachios, almonds, and walnuts. Seeds – hemp seeds, chia seeds, and more.

For beverages, you can opt for low-calorie drinks such as unsweetened tea, coffee, or distilled spirits.

There are certain foods that you should most certainly avoid for the Dubrow Diet, which includes highly processed foods like fast food, pasta, baked goods, white bread, sweetened beverages, and high-fat meats like sausage. You can always enjoy these foods once in a while for occasional cheat days but avoid their incorporation in the daily routine.

Avoid sugary foods such as pancakes on this diet. (Image via Pexels/Ash)

Can the Dubrow Diet Help You Lose Weight?

This diet plan emphasizes the inclusion of whole and healthy foods by intermittent fasting into your routine. It limits the consumption of processed and sugary foods into your routine. All these factors will most certainly help you lose weight.

Foods that are encouraged during the Dubrow Diet plan tend to be low in carbs, which will boost your metabolism and reduce belly fat. These foods are also rich in fiber which will keep you satiated for a longer period of time along with enhancing digestive health.

The element of intermittent fasting in this diet plan will further help in the weight loss journey by temporarily boosting your metabolism and improving brain function. Other benefits include better brain health, regulated blood sugar levels, improved cardiovascular health, and reduced inflammation.

Bottom Line

Overall, the Dubrow Diet will promote weight loss in your body with a low-carb diet along with intermittent fasting. The eating patterns and foods of the diet plan will aid in the weight loss journey along with improving the overall health. However, this diet has been criticized for its unoriginality as it recycles on the old concepts of low carb diet and intermittent fasting. This diet might also be unsustainable over a longer period of time, which is why it is recommended to follow a modified approach that works best for your body.

