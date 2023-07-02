What Is “WaterTok”? The Most Controversial Food Trend on TikTok

Are you on TikTok? If so, you might have noticed a cool new trend called "WaterTok" that is going viral on the social media platform. It's all about making water taste better by adding yummy syrups and flavored powders to it.

The main goal of WaterTok is to make plain water tastier and more enjoyable, especially for those who struggle to drink enough water each day. It's a fun way to stay hydrated and satisfy your thirst with a splash of flavor. However, this latest trend on TikTok has also sparked a lot of controversy and health-related concerns. Let's take a look at whether this trend is healthy or not.

Why Is "WaterTok" So Controversial?

Excessive sugar might cause teeth erosion (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

It turns out that many dentists are concerned about the potential harm it can cause to our tooth enamel from sipping all the sugar and additives found in these trendy water drink recipes. Even sugar-free options can be quite acidic, which is not ideal for our teeth in the long run.

However, there are ways to reduce to keep these effects to a minimum such as rinsing with mouthwash and keeping your oral health in check. Despite this trend being very controversial on TikTok, the hashtag #WaterTok has over 140 million views on 13,00 posts and seems to be growing.

The food trend on TikTok (Image via Pexels / Geraud Pfeiffer)

Few users have even created their own recipes and posted them, using the hashtag, on their feed for their followers. If you want to try this WaterTok trend too, all you need is bottled or filtered water, lots of ice, flavored syrups or cordials, and a good old stirrer or shake.

Pink Water: A WaterTok Recipe To Try

To create the three-ingredient Pink Water, you will need some water, crystal light lemonade packets, and Torani raspberry syrup.

Some flavored-water recipes to try (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

Here's how you make the famous WaterTok recipe:

Simply fill a large glass with your favorite water and ice cubes, then stir in the Crytal Light Lemonade packet until fully dissolved.

Add a splash of raspberry syrup and stir again until combined.

You can adjust the amount of syrup based on your preference for sweetness or tartness.

It is important to note that you can experiment with different variations of the recipe. Light lemonade packets can be used instead of regular ones, while sugar-free raspberry syrup provides a healthier option. For an extra energy boost, try using the Caffeine Lemonade packets in your concoction.

Despite the controversies and concerns, this water-based trend continues to gain popularity as it adds excitement to the simple act of drinking water. It offers a platform for creativity and the opportunity to discover new flavor combinations. However, whether you decide to dive into the trend or stick to plain water, prioritizing hydration is the ultimate goal.

Adding a twist to plain water with ice or natural flavors like fresh fruits and herbs can be a refreshing alternative. Additionally, flavored hydration mixes can be used for those who lead an active lifestyle or experience excessive sweating.

It is an alternative way to stay hydrated (Image via Pexels / Charlotte May)

Ultimately, the choice is yours. If you are looking for a fun way to stay hydrated and enjoy your water, WaterTok might be worth a try. Just remember to make conscious choices about the added sugars and flavors to maintain a balanced and healthy approach to staying hydrated.

Whether you're a TikTok enthusiast or a skeptic, this trend has undoubtedly become one of the most talked about in 2023. However, the lasting impact and ultimate fate of WaterTok in the realm of food trends remain to be seen. If you prefer plain old water or enjoy it with a splash of something else, that's fine too. The most important thing is to stay hydrated, especially in these warmer months.

