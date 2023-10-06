What is MasterDating? TikTok’s latest trend is all about self-care

A new term has emerged in the world of dating—Masterdating. But what it is exactly? In simple words, it means to date yourself! It is the empowering journey of enjoying one’s own company. The #MasterDating has received more than 1.6 million TikTok views.

Many users have uploaded clips describing how much they enjoy being with their own company on TikTok. These folks hang out alone in a bar, museum, fancy restaurant, or even a crowded park.

Relationship specialists describe the practice of "masterdating" as lavishing oneself with special presents, treats, and outings in an effort to build a strong sense of self-sufficiency before engaging in a committed relationship with another person.

What to do on MasterDating?

You can go out and eat alone. (Image via Unsplash/ Pablo Merchan Montes)

If you're eager to follow this trend, you can do anything that you like because there isn't a set formula. While some people enjoy going out on their own to movies, restaurants, or museums, others might choose to take short trips by themselves. It's also a good idea to treat yourself to massages, facials, or other spa services.

Following are some suggestions:

Explore new hobbies: Use the opportunity to try out a new pastime or activity you've been fascinated by. You can pursue any passion you have, whether it is gardening, playing an instrument, or painting.

Book reading: Whether it's fiction, nonfiction, or another genre you choose, lose yourself in a good book.

Prepare a special meal: Cook something nice to devour yourself.

Exercise: To maintain your physical health, go on a hike, a bike ride, a run, or enroll in a yoga or fitness class.

Journaling: Use some quiet time to reflect on your feelings and thoughts by keeping a journal. It's a terrific method to reflect on oneself and learn new things.

Stargazing: Use a telescope or just lie back and look at the stars if you have access to a clear night sky.

Meditation and mindfulness: Practice mindfulness and meditation to unwind your thoughts and lower your stress levels.

What are the benefits of masterdating?

One can choose any activity they like. (Image via Unsplash/ Joel Muniz)

Masterdating, or spending quality time alone oneself, has several advantages for one's health and personal growth.

Self-discovery: Spending time alone, you can learn more about who you are. Without outside influences, you can investigate your passions, preferences, and interests.

Self-reliance: It encourages a sense of independence. As you come to appreciate your own company, it might increase your confidence and self-esteem.

Stress reduction: You can unwind and relax when you spend time by yourself. It offers a respite from the stresses and strains of everyday life, which can lessen anxiety and enhance mental health.

Freedom: You are free to decide how to spend your time without taking into account the wants or preferences of others. This may result in a feeling of empowerment and liberation.

Better relationships: Being by yourself can make you more appreciative of your relationships. It enables you to revitalize and return to your social interactions with a new outlook.

Productivity gains: Masterdating can promote productivity. You can work without interruptions throughout this period.

Improved problem-solving: By spending time alone, you can think clearly and develop solutions without being influenced by others' ideas or pressures.

Don't forget that the secret to masterdating is to engage in activities that you actually enjoy and that make you feel satisfied and relaxed. It all comes down to making time for yourself and promoting your own health.