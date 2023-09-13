What are the medicinal benefits of turmeric? Is is worth the craze?

Turmeric is a popular herb in the Indian cuisine. It has been used in South Asian cuisine for centuries. This herb has been known for its medicinal properties since ancient times. The Ayurveda have mentioned this herb in its ancient texts, too.

Nowadays, turmeric is a popular nutritional supplement available in different forms. You can easily find it in capsules, powders and even liquid syrups. This herb is popular due to the presence of curcumin, a beneficial compound that has medicinal properties. Read on to find out more.

Medicinal benefits of turmeric

Curcumin offers amazing medicinal benefits. (Image via Unsplash/Chinh Le Duc)

This herb mainly contains anti-inflammatory compounds called curcumin, which is known for its amazing medicinal benefits, including:

Antioxidant properties: Inflammation has been linked to conditions like cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cognitive decline and irritable bowel disease. Regular consumption of this herb can prevent these diseases.

All these properties have been determined after extensive laboratory studies, and further studies are going on to understand more about this amazing herb.

Regular use of turmeric can do wonders, and it's safe to take this supplement unless you are allergic to it.

Medicinal uses of turmeric

Curcumin supplements are very popular. (Image via Unsplash/Alexander Grey)

Turmeric is mostly used as a medicinal agent in India and other nearby South Asian countries. The herb is a major component of South Asian cuisine and is also used separately as a remedy for various diseases.

This herb can be applied directly on the wounds, applied as a skincare agent and consumed just like any other supplement.

There're no proper dosage instructions, and it's recommended to follow the instructions written on the product, as each brand make products of their own preferred potency.

The use of this herb as a skincare agent is already very popular among many. The paste of this herb along with other extracts can help get glowing skin by protecting it from harmful free radicals. If you're suffering from any skin condition, consult your dermatologist before using turmeric for your skin.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

