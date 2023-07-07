What is the mesomorph diet? Foods to include and sample menu

The Mesomorph diet is exclusively designed for individuals with a mesomorph body, as per the somatotype classification by Researcher and psychologist William Sheldon.
In the 1940s, Sheldon theorized that there are three different body types based on skeletal frame and body composition. The three body types are known as mesomorph, ectomorph and endomorph.
The mesomorph body type is neither overweight nor underweight and is characterized by a solid and strong body frame. It's easier for mesomorphs to gain muscles and lose weight, hence an optimized mesomorph diet can give amazing results.
Mesomorph nutrition: Foods to include
The following foods are considered ideal for a mesomorph diet:
- Meat and fish: Salmon, tuna, chicken, beef, turkey, eggs
- Dairy products: yogurt, cheese, milk, butter, fresh cream, whey protein shake
- Fruits and vegetables: Berries, apples, pears, oranges, avocado, cauliflower, green beans, broccoli, asparagus, Brussels sprouts
- Nuts and seeds: Nut or seed butter, almonds, cashews, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds
- Grains: white rice, corn flour, oat bran, brown rice, quinoa, lentils, beans
These foods provide a variety of nutrients and are also among the best foods for bulking.
Importance of mesomorph body type diet
Mesomorph individuals have a high metabolism and need a nutritious diet plan that provides adequate calories, proteins and other macro and micronutrients for maintenance of bones and muscles.
Naturally, people with this body type have more muscles, hence arises the importance of the mesomorph diet. Meanwhile, an endomorph diet is made for hard gainers.
Mesomorph diet plan: Best diet for mesomorph body type
Here's the best diet for mesomorph individuals that can be followed for optimal gains:
Day 1
- Breakfast: Greek yogurt with nuts, seeds, and raisins
- Snack: Two eggs scrambled and berries
- Lunch: Veggies, sweet potato chunks, avocado, and soy sauce.
- Snack: Hummus and bell pepper grilled
- Dinner: Chicken and vegetable stir-fry with brown rice
Day 2
- Breakfast: Smoothie with milk, peanut butter, banana, and whey protein powder
- Snack: A bowl of fruits
- Lunch: Grilled chicken and veggies
- Snack: Greek yogurt with nuts, and seeds
- Dinner: Meat with brown rice and vegetables
Day 3
- Breakfast Whole-grain toast with almond butter and hard-boiled egg
- Snack: greek yogurt and trail mix
- Lunch: Whole-grain tortilla with veggies and chicken
- Snack: Whey protein shake
- Dinner: Baked salmon, roasted broccoli and sweet potato
Day 4
- Breakfast: Cottage cheese with fruits
- Snack: Roasted chickpeas and tomato juice
- Lunch: Grilled beef with sweet potatoes
- Snack: Tuna salad
- Dinner: Shrimp with white rice
Day 5
- Breakfast: Greek yogurt with blueberries
- Snack: Hummus with orange juice
- Lunch: Whole grain wrap with chicken and veggies
- Snack: Turkey with sliced bell peppers and mustard
- Dinner: Smoked salmon and button mushrooms
Day 6
- Breakfast: Avocado toast with peaches and a hard-boiled egg
- Snack: Whey protein shake
- Lunch: Chicken salad with mayonnaise
- Snack: Lentil soup
- Dinner: Roasted chicken, sweet potatoes and sautéed mushrooms
Day 7
- Breakfast: Overnight oats with banana
- Snack: A bowl of fruits
- Lunch: Grilled salmon salad
- Snack: Protein bar
- Dinner: Quinoa with chicken and vegetables
You can shuffle these food items to make your own mesomorph diet plan.
Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.
