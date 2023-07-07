What is the mesomorph diet? Foods to include and sample menu

The Mesomorph diet is exclusively designed for individuals with a mesomorph body, as per the somatotype classification by Researcher and psychologist William Sheldon.

In the 1940s, Sheldon theorized that there are three different body types based on skeletal frame and body composition. The three body types are known as mesomorph, ectomorph and endomorph.

The mesomorph body type is neither overweight nor underweight and is characterized by a solid and strong body frame. It's easier for mesomorphs to gain muscles and lose weight, hence an optimized mesomorph diet can give amazing results.

Mesomorph nutrition: Foods to include

The following foods are considered ideal for a mesomorph diet:

Meat and fish: Salmon, tuna, chicken, beef, turkey, eggs

Salmon, tuna, chicken, beef, turkey, eggs Dairy products: yogurt, cheese, milk, butter, fresh cream, whey protein shake

yogurt, cheese, milk, butter, fresh cream, whey protein shake Fruits and vegetables: Berries, apples, pears, oranges, avocado, cauliflower, green beans, broccoli, asparagus, Brussels sprouts

Berries, apples, pears, oranges, avocado, cauliflower, green beans, broccoli, asparagus, Brussels sprouts Nuts and seeds: Nut or seed butter, almonds, cashews, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds

Nut or seed butter, almonds, cashews, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds Grains: white rice, corn flour, oat bran, brown rice, quinoa, lentils, beans

These foods provide a variety of nutrients and are also among the best foods for bulking.

Importance of mesomorph body type diet

Mesomorph individuals have a high metabolism and need a nutritious diet plan that provides adequate calories, proteins and other macro and micronutrients for maintenance of bones and muscles.

Naturally, people with this body type have more muscles, hence arises the importance of the mesomorph diet. Meanwhile, an endomorph diet is made for hard gainers.

Mesomorph diet plan: Best diet for mesomorph body type

Here's the best diet for mesomorph individuals that can be followed for optimal gains:

Day 1

Breakfast: Greek yogurt with nuts, seeds, and raisins

Greek yogurt with nuts, seeds, and raisins Snack: Two eggs scrambled and berries

Two eggs scrambled and berries Lunch: Veggies, sweet potato chunks, avocado, and soy sauce.

Veggies, sweet potato chunks, avocado, and soy sauce. Snack: Hummus and bell pepper grilled

Hummus and bell pepper grilled Dinner: Chicken and vegetable stir-fry with brown rice

Day 2

Breakfast: Smoothie with milk, peanut butter, banana, and whey protein powder

Smoothie with milk, peanut butter, banana, and whey protein powder Snack: A bowl of fruits

A bowl of fruits Lunch: Grilled chicken and veggies

Grilled chicken and veggies Snack: Greek yogurt with nuts, and seeds

Greek yogurt with nuts, and seeds Dinner: Meat with brown rice and vegetables

Day 3

Breakfast Whole-grain toast with almond butter and hard-boiled egg

Whole-grain toast with almond butter and hard-boiled egg Snack: greek yogurt and trail mix

greek yogurt and trail mix Lunch: Whole-grain tortilla with veggies and chicken

Whole-grain tortilla with veggies and chicken Snack: Whey protein shake

Whey protein shake Dinner: Baked salmon, roasted broccoli and sweet potato

Day 4

Breakfast: Cottage cheese with fruits

Cottage cheese with fruits Snack: Roasted chickpeas and tomato juice

Roasted chickpeas and tomato juice Lunch: Grilled beef with sweet potatoes

Grilled beef with sweet potatoes Snack: Tuna salad

Tuna salad Dinner: Shrimp with white rice

Day 5

Breakfast: Greek yogurt with blueberries

Greek yogurt with blueberries Snack: Hummus with orange juice

Hummus with orange juice Lunch: Whole grain wrap with chicken and veggies

Whole grain wrap with chicken and veggies Snack: Turkey with sliced bell peppers and mustard

Turkey with sliced bell peppers and mustard Dinner: Smoked salmon and button mushrooms

Day 6

Breakfast: Avocado toast with peaches and a hard-boiled egg

Avocado toast with peaches and a hard-boiled egg Snack: Whey protein shake

Whey protein shake Lunch: Chicken salad with mayonnaise

Chicken salad with mayonnaise Snack: Lentil soup

Lentil soup Dinner: Roasted chicken, sweet potatoes and sautéed mushrooms

Day 7

Breakfast: Overnight oats with banana

Overnight oats with banana Snack: A bowl of fruits

A bowl of fruits Lunch: Grilled salmon salad

Grilled salmon salad Snack: Protein bar

Protein bar Dinner: Quinoa with chicken and vegetables

You can shuffle these food items to make your own mesomorph diet plan.

