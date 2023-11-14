What is mesotherapy? Exploring its effects on face

Mesotherapy is a French rejuvenation method that tightens and rejuvenates skin, enhances the quality of hair, and eliminates unwanted fat through the use of microinjections of vitamins, enzymes, antioxidants, and plant extracts. The method was created in 1952 by French physician Michel Pistor.

By injecting naturally occurring substances into the skin at small and superficial levels, mesotherapy stimulates the skin's tissues. Hyaluronic acid, co-enzymes, vitamins A, B, C, E, and K, antioxidants, and amino acids are some of these components.

Collagen and elastin formation in the skin's deeper layers will be encouraged by these little volumes of solution injected into the skin. Not only this but cellulite can also be treated with mesotherapy facial treatments. To do this, fatty cells are specifically targeted, and broken down to lessen their appearance, and circulation is improved.

How does mesotherapy for face work?

It is an effective skin treatment. (Image via Unsplash/ Antonika Chanel)

One of the most effective skin treatments for reversing obvious symptoms of aging, especially those brought on by environmental factors like pollution, sun exposure, lifestyle choices, and stress, is facial mesotherapy, also known as Mesolift. This treatment is especially beneficial for dry and dull skin since it uses a unique needle to inject a customized mix of nutrients into the deeper layer of your skin.

This procedure not only helps the body eliminate toxins that cause aging and promotes the formation of collagen and elastin, but it can also rapidly relieve superficial wrinkles and dull, tired-looking skin. In addition, it can be used to cure acne, reduce hyperpigmentation, brighten your skin, enhance its texture and quality, and much more.

This treatment works well not just for the hands and neck, but also for the face. It can be coupled with other non-invasive cosmetic procedures including non-invasive facelift treatments, such as anti-aging injections, wrinkle treatments, and face fillers.

What is the procedure followed?

Mesolift helps eliminate toxins (Image via Unsplash/ Soheil)

Similar to microneedling, which uses several tiny needles to make tiny puncture marks on the skin, mesotherapy uses a meso device and a single needle to inject a customized mix of potent nutrients into the lower layers of the skin.

This treatment does not require sedation, unlike other cosmetic procedures. Prior to the treatment, your specialist may apply a numbing medication to your skin. After that, a series of injections will be used to introduce the components into your skin. Depending on the condition, the chemicals are injected 1–4 mm into the skin. Only a tiny quantity of the substance is injected into your skin with each shot.

How long does mesotherapy for face last?

This procedure does not require sedation. (Image via Unsplash/ Sam Moghadam Khamseh)

Some people may suffer mild swelling in the treated regions, and their skin may seem slightly red, but these side effects normally go away on their own in 24 to 48 hours.

Your body will need time to process it, regenerate your skin, and begin breaking down the fat, so the benefits won't become apparent right away. After two to six weeks, most people begin to see a difference. The effects endure for 12 to 18 months, but if you don't continue the treatments, they will gradually start to fade away.

The majority of people discover that having a top-up treatment every three to six months keeps their skin looking younger and extends the benefits of mesotherapy.