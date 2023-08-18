What is the new "Barbie Botox" trend?

It seems like Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is back with another new trend and this time it is Barbie Botox! This new rage of Barbie Botox is influencing scores of people across social media platforms. It is a cosmetic treatment that can potentially change the look of your shoulders and neck.

The splitting success of Greta Gerwig’s movie, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has brought a multitude of trends across TikTok. However, the latest new craze for Barbie Botox has been through the roof of late. The hashtag #barbiebotox has gone viral, garnering over 6.9 million views on TikTok alone.

People all over social media platforms are sharing images of their Barbie Botox before and after. The images focus on the appearance of the upper back and shoulders that is made to resemble the shape of the popular doll from Mattel.

The illusion of sculpted shoulders and a slim neckline has been the primary catch of this trend. But, there is definitely more to the procedure than what one might take at face value.

To know all about it, do keep reading the space below.

What is Barbie Botox?

The Barbie Botox treatment targets the trapezius muscles in the shoulders and upper back (image via iStock)

The Botox Barbie, according to the experts, is a botox procedure in the trapezius muscles, that are located in our upper back and neck. The neuromodulator is introduced into the muscles via an injection after which it helps to make the neckline longer and leaner.

The procedure also ensures that the shoulders appear more defined and sculpted, giving the individual an almost doll-like posture and figure.

As per the statements of medical personnel, the treatment is gradually changing the movement patterns of the muscles and therefore, making the trapezius smaller. The trend has become one of the most demanded cosmetic procedures with mostly people who work out coming to request it.

The Barbie Botox treatment works by paralyzing the trapezius muscles so that they stop growing and moving. The doctors recently stated that many pursuing gymnastics have come to request the treatment since they have to utilize these muscles so much that they get wider.

The side effects and benefits of the treatment

According to experts, the benefits of receiving botox injections in the trapezius muscles can include reduction of spasms in the area and help to relieve tension and pain.

When it comes to aesthetics, the procedure can change the appearance of your shoulders and neck. However, for a precise doll-like slimming effect, one has to avail of a number of units along with receiving the procedure for a substantial period of time.

Even though, the procedure is considered to be a low-risk one, certain common side effects of the treatment could include bruising, soreness, weakness, or difficulty in moving the shoulders.

The Barbie Botox trend like all of the Barbie trends is tiptoeing around a very slippery slope of controversy between the positive and negative body image notions.

The takeaway from this new trend should be concentrated on keeping realistic expectations of the outcome of the treatment. It is also for understanding that no competition should be set against a toy when it comes to feeling good about one’s own appearance.