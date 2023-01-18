Do you play high-impact sports? Well, you might have a pronation of the foot. Overpronation, commonly known as flat feet, is when the arch of your foot rolls inward or downward when you walk or run. This condition may lead to injuries and affect your overall health as well.

Read on to learn more about overpronation, its causes, and the treatments available.

What is Overpronation?

Medically, overpronation is termed as flexible flatfoot or "pes planus." People with a pronation of the foot may have a higher chance of certain injuries and pain than people who do not suffer from the condition.

The way your arch stretches and flattens when your foot strikes the floor, your tendons, ligaments, and muscles all get strained, and develop a higher risk of injuries such as shin splits, heel spurs, ankle sprains, Achilles tendonitis, and plantar fasciitis.

The good news is that lifestyle changes and various treatment options can potentially help manage overpronation.

What Causes Overpronation?

The major cause of overpronation is a flexible arch or fallen arch, known as a flat foot. While most people are born with flat feet, for others, some activities can weaken the arches and increase the chances of overpronation.

Overpronation can occur if an individual:

is overweight

has a damaged or inflamed tendon

plays high-impact sports, such as volleyball or basketball

has bone problems such as osteoporosis or arthritis that affects the ligaments

has a foot injury that impacts the joints of a foot

High-impact sports can increase the chance of pronation of the foot. (Photo via Pexels/Del Adams)

Flat feet are also common during pregnancy. However, most cases resolve after childbirth.

How to Fix Pronated Ankles?

While most cases of overpronation don’t require treatment, other severe ones might require medical assistance and surgery. However, certain things may help speed up recovery, reduce pain, and decrease chances of injuries.

Some effective things you can do to treat pronation of the foot include:

applying orthotics inserts

icing the affected area

supportive bracing

reducing pain with NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs)

using overpronation shoes (motion control shoes)

reducing or managing weight through exercise

surgery

Using orthotics help cure pronation of the foot. (Photo via Instagram/activehealthriverina)

Alongside these, there are also certain exercises and stretches that can be done to strengthen the arches and the surrounding muscles.

Exercises for Overpronation

The following exercises may help ease pain and strengthen arches to ensure correct alignment between your knees and ankles:

1. Heel Stretches

To do heel stretches:

Stand with your feet flat on the floor, and step forward with your right foot so that it's in front of your other leg.

With your spine straight, bend your right leg and slowly push forward to shift your weight on your front foot. As you do this, feel the stretch in your left leg and Achilles tendon.

Hold the stretch for a few counts and then change your feet. Repeat the exercise.

2. Short Foot Posture

To do the short foot posture exercise:

Stand straight with your feet at a hip-width distance and keep your toes on the floor.

Shift your weight to the outer part of your feet while raising your arches.

Hold for a few seconds, then return to the initial position.

Repeat a few times more during daily activities.

3. Calf Raise

To do calf raises:

Stand tall with both your feet on the floor

Lift your heels as high as possible and hold for a few counts, and slowly lower them back to the floor. Repeat the exercise.

You can also do this exercise on a step.

Exercises and stretches help ease pain and reduce injuries. (Photo via Pexels/Humberto Guzman)

4. Duck Stand

To do the duck stand exercise:

Stand with your feet turned out like a duck and heels together on a flat surface.

Now slowly move your legs out while engaging your glutes and moving your pelvis under your body.

As your legs will rotate, your arches will come up and out of overpronation.

Do this for a few seconds.

5. Tennis Ball Rolls

To do tennis ball rolls:

Sit on an exercise bench or a low-height chair and keep your feet flat on the floor.

Place a tennis ball under your right foot, and using your foot, roll the ball back and forth for a few counts.

Keep your back straight throughout the exercise.

Switch and repeat the exercise with your left foot.

When to Contact a Healthcare Provider?

You must seek medical attention if you:

have weakness, ongoing pain, tightness or numbness in your feet

have difficulty in walking

have injuries to the ankles or feet

have only one flat foot

While it is not always possible to prevent pronation of the foot, you can certainly reduce the impact and pain by using supportive footwear and orthotics. A regular exercise plan may also help strengthen your foot and reduce your chances of injuries to the affected leg. Maintaining a healthy weight might help too.

