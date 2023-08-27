What is the perfect temperature to increase sleep? Experts find new facts

Is there a perfect way to increase sleep? A new research published in the journal Science of The Total Environment revealed the best way to improve sleep. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that 35% of US adults don’t get enough sleep regularly.

Lack of sleep can increase risk of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and mental health issues. According to the National Institute on Aging, older people tend to sleep earlier, but lack of sleep in younger adults is of major concern.

In this article, we discuss the role of ambient temperature in the regulation of sleep cycle.

Ambient temperature to increase sleep

Make your bedroom comfortable to increase sleep. (Image via Unsplash/Quin Stevenson)

Dr. Amir Baniassadi of the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research says:

"These results highlight the potential to enhance sleep quality in older adults by optimizing home thermal environments and emphasizing the importance of personalized temperature adjustments based on individual needs and circumstances."

This study revealed that sleep is perfect in older adults when nighttime ambient temperatures are between 68 degrees Fahrenheit and 77 degrees.

It was also observed that when the temperatures were increased from 77 to 86 F, the sleep efficiency was decreased. To increase sleep, maintaining the ideal room temperature is crucial.

Minimum amount of sleep needed for brain function

Increase sleep to reduce mental health issues (Image via Unsplash/Bruce Mars)

Research has often suggested that sleeping at least seven hours is crucial for brain healthl this value can increase depending on various factors.

There are several mental health benefits of getting more sleep. Metabolic processes and DNA repairs occur during the sleep phase and are crucial to overall health. Using various homem methods to increase sleep can solve a lot of problems without going to the doctor.

Adjust your thermostat temperature to between 68 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit before going to bed. Overheating is also not recommended. If you're waking up tired, an ambient bedroom temperature can help you feel better.

What is the amount of sleep needed by age?

In general, 7 - 9 hours of sleep is considered ideal for both physical and mental health.

However, with age beyond 40, sleep requirements can increase depending on the amount of physical activity and stress levels. Even in children, long sleep is required for proper growth. To increase sleep and improve health, the role of room temperature must be given importance.

However, the quality of sleep is more important than the duration. Sound, deep and comfortable sleep helps with bodily functions and discontinuous sleep affects the metabolic processes of the body.

To increase sleep, one can wear comfortable clothing, put the thermostat on an ambient temperature and take a warm shower before bed. However, people suffering from clinical conditions like insomnia must take proper advice from a doctor.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

