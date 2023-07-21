What is perioral dermatitis: All about its causes, treatments and healing stages

Do you have red rashes around your mouth? Well, that could be perioral dermatitis, a skin condition that causes rashes and irritation around the mouth. In some cases, it may resemble acne, but both skin conditions are different and treated differently.

Perioral dermatitis can cause the skin to become flaky and extremely dry and may also lead to the formation of small bumps that can severely itch and burn.

What does perioral dermatitis look like, and where does it mostly occur?

The condition appears around the mouth. (Photo via Instagram/amandascuteface)

Perioral dermatitis is one of the many types of dermatitis that usually starts with a red rash around the mouth. As a result, the skin can get scaly, swollen and dry with inflamed red bumps, also known as papules.

Though rare, it may also spread up to other parts of the face, including the nose and eyes. Rarely it may also appear around the neck, scalp, trunk, ears and genitals as well.

While anyone can get this skin condition, it's most common among women between the ages of 25 and 45. It's also common among people who use heavy face creams and topical steroids and have dry or sensitive skin.

Perioral dermatitis causes

The exact cause of this skin condition is unknown, but several triggers can result in the same. They may include:

topical steroid creams

heavy face creams

inhaled steroids

SLS-based creams and other skincare products

bacterial or fungus infections

certain cleansers and make-up items

certain sunscreens

Some other possible causes may also include chewing gums, dental fillings, certain toothpaste, oral contraceptives and weak immune system.

Perioral dermatitis treatment

Heavy face creams and cleansers can cause the skin condition. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Kovaleva)

Treatment for perioral dermatitis may vary depending on the severity of the symptoms and how often they occur.

If you notice bumps or red rashes around your mouth, the first thing you should do is stop the use of topical steroid creams or sprays. These products can exacerbate the symptoms and may also cause the rashes to spread.

However, before immediately stopping these medications, talk to a doctor as sometimes, abruptly discontinuing steroid creams may lead to a rebound effect.

Prescription medications

Topical medications can manage symptoms. (Photo via Freepik)

Your healthcare provider may prescribe oral or topical medications to alleviate painful and uncomfortable symptoms.

Doctors may prescribe medications like topical sulfur ointment, clindamycin gel or lotion, azelaic acid gel or metronidazole gel or cream depending on the severity of your condition.

For severe cases or if the medications don’t work, your doctor may also prescribe oral antibiotics and oral vitamin A medications.

Natural treatments

Some lifestyle changes and natural remedies may also help manage the symptoms. These include:

avoiding topical steroid creams and other products

avoiding direct sun exposure

applying fragrance-free skin care products

avoiding fluoride-based toothpaste

washing the face gently with warm water

avoiding harsh chemical-based face scrubs or cleansers

avoiding the use of makeup until symptoms subside

changing pillowcases and bedsheets frequently

avoiding spicy and salty foods

How to get rid of perioral dermatitis overnight?

Overnight recovery is impossible. (Photo via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

It's important to note that you can’t get rid of perioral dermatitis overnight. The rash is treated gradually and can take up to a few weeks, months, or even a year to fully disappear.

Most cases improve eventually, but it may take time. Hence it's important to start the treatment as early as possible so that the symptoms may go away much sooner.

Perioral dermatitis healing stages

Once you’ve started with the treatment and your condition is starting to heal, you can determine your recovery as per the below given healing stages.

Regression (Stage 1): Regression is the first stage in which the bumps start to recede very quickly.

Relocation (Stage 2): In this stage, the condition heals in one place, but rashes and small bumps develop in another. During this stage, you might feel your condition is exacerbating, but gradually the bumps start to disappear.

Oscillation (Stage 3): This is the final healing stage in which the bumps come and go more quickly, depicting that your body is returning to its initial balance and allowing the skin to heal faster.

Perioral dermatitis is a frustrating condition that may not only affect your physical health but can take a toll on your confidence and mental health as well. Fortunately, there are a variety of treatments and remedies that can help you get rid of it, but till then, you have to be patient and get the treatment properly.