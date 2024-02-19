What is ‘popcorn brain’? Exploring the link between social media and shorter attention spans

"Popcorn brain" might be the reason you find it difficult to stick with a task without getting distracted.

Have you ever caught yourself unable to focus on something for long or felt the urge to check social media just minutes after beginning a new activity? This phenomenon of our attention hopping from one thing to another is increasingly common and is known as "popcorn brain."

“Popcorn brain” – Not a medical condition, but a modern challenge

The term "popcorn brain" is like a picture of what happens in the head when we're scrolling through social media. Imagine the way popcorn pops in a hot pan, jumping all over the place.

That's kind of like our focus — it skips from one post to another, never really staying still. The word was first used by a smart person named David Levy in 2011. He saw how all the quick flips from page to page in the digital world can make it tough for us to stay put on one thing.

Many experts online claim that the brain gets used to hopping around like this, always looking for something new. Thata can make it hard to do things like reading a long article, finishing a big job at work or even talking to someone face to face without getting distracted.

Now, to be clear, "popcorn brain" isn't a sickness doctors can check for with tools. But it does describe stuff that happens to us, like the mind wandering off quicker, finding it tough to stick with one task, always needing something to do to not feel bored, feeling jumpy if we cannot check our phones, and having a hard time doing things without getting side-tracked.

Practical tips to combat this modern day syndrome

Some may think this "popcorn brain" thing is getting more common because social media keeps us moving fast. It's always dishing out something new to see, and the tricky bit is that the ads and stories are meant to make us want to see more and more.

Let's talk about TikTok for a moment. You may have heard of it — it's an app where you can watch very short videos. These quick clips have been said to make focusing harder, because they are over in a snap, and then it's on to the next one.

It's not just guessing; there are studies about that. A smart person who looks into how people act, Gloria Mark says that in the last 20 years or so, people can only keep their mind on something for about 47 seconds before it wanders off. That's not a lot of time.

Now, if you are getting a little worried, hang on. There are simple ways to help our brain get better at focusing. You could try reducing the time you spend on social media and maybe do something quieter instead.

Some people find that meditating helps them chill out and clear their mind. Working out can also do wonders. Taking breaks now and then, and doing just one thing at a time instead of trying to juggle a bunch, can also help.

So there we have it — that's the down-low on "popcorn brain." It's a bit of a hitch in modern lives, with all the phones and screens competing for our eyeballs. But with a few changes, we can surely get back on track and keep our minds where we want them to be.