What’s the New “Borax Train” Challenge on TikTok? Know All about This Potentially Toxic Trend

A bizarre TikTok trend has emerged recently, where users can be seen drinking borax. Numerous TikTok videos show users blindly following the trend and mixing borax into water, coffee, and smoothies and drinking it for health advantages such as reducing inflammation, easing joint pain, and a range of other health conditions.

But is it really healthy? Does it offer any health benefits? Here’s everything you should know about borax.

What Is Borax?

It is a white, powdery substance. (Photo via Freepik)

Also known as sodium borate, disodium tetraborate, and sodium tetraborate, it is mainly a combination of sodium, boron, and oxygen. It is a powdery, white substance, widely utilized as a household cleaner. It is available in the form of a colorless crystalline solid that can be dissolved in water.

For years, it has been used as a pesticide, a laundry additive, and a substance to unclog drains. Additionally, it can be found in oral care products like toothpaste, a few varieties of paints, cosmetics products, herbicides, and more.

While borax may be natural, this doesn’t mean the substance is completely safe for consumption.

Is Borax Safe to Ingest?

No, it isn’t safe to ingest. According to the National Institutes of Health, it can lead to several side effects and allergic reactions when consumed. These may include the following:

Irritation

Exposure to the substance can irritate the eyes and skin and cause several problems such as:

skin rash

eye irritation

mouth infection

nausea

vomiting

respiratory problems

skin flushing

stomach problems

convulsions

vascular collapse

It can cause skin irritation and infection. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Hormonal problems

High doses of borax are also believed to cause hormonal problems, especially in men. Health experts suggest that high exposure to this harmful substance can impair the male reproductive system and also reduce libido and sperm count.

Some studies also suggest that this substance is a reproductive toxin for females, too. It may affect fertility and cause problems for the foetus as well. In a previously published study, scientists found that high levels of this substance disrupted the placenta border in pregnant lab animals, which led to low birth weight and weak fetal development.

For these reasons, several countries such as Australia and the United States have banned it as a food additive.

Toxicity level

Scientists have linked high exposure of this substance to poisoning and organ damage. Over time, it can lead to seizures and cause anaemia problems as well.

Extremely high doses are also said to be fatal and may lead to kidney failure. It can irritate your eyes, hurt your nose, lungs, and throat, and, sometimes, may also lead to death.

Consumption can lead to kidney failure. (Photo via Freepik)

Can You Eat Borax?

No, you can’t consume it, and there is no evidence to claim that eating it can offer human health benefits. Rather, health professionals are increasingly worried about this toxic trend and are requesting people to stop it as it can cause serious harm.

So, as you can see, the product is extremely toxic and is not at all safe for consumption. Also, there is no evidence that suggest consuming the substance can have any health benefits. In fact, it is quite the opposite.