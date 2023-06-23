What Sam Heughan eats in a day: A peek into the diet of the 'Outlander' Star

When it comes to staying energized on the set of Outlander, Sam Heughan knows the importance of a well-rounded diet. From his morning rituals to on-set snacks and satisfying dinners, he has found a balance that keeps him nourished and ready for action.

Let's delve into Sam Heughan's Outlander diet and find out how he fuels his adventures.

What Sam Heughan eats in a day on set?

Heughan believes in a balanced eating philosphy. (Image via Instagram/Sam Heughan)

In the food-desert of the Scottish highlands, early shoots and outdoor scenes can leave Sam Heughan feeling hungry.

That's why he always comes prepared with snacks. From fruits and nuts to his trusty protein bar hidden in his sporran, Heughan keeps his energy levels high and satisfies his cravings between scenes.

For Heughan, it's all about finding balance and avoiding extremes. He believes that a well-rounded diet is the key to optimal health and performance. By nourishing his body with wholesome foods, he ensures that he can give his best both on and off set.

Sam Heughan's morning rituals for a healthy start

Heughan starts his mornings with a refreshing glass of lemon water, which helps cleanse his system and boost hydration.

Later, he indulges in a post-workout protein shake that includes greens powder, blueberries, mint, ginger and a choice of ice, water or nut milk. This nutrient-packed shake kickstarts his day with a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals.

When it comes to breakfast, Heughan opts for egg-based dishes combined with avocados and nutrient-rich greens like arugula or spinach. These ingredients provide him with the necessary protein and fiber to keep him satiated and focused throughout the morning.

Lunch with lean protein and abundant vegetables

A balanced lunch with lean protien and fiber (Image via Freepik/Stockking)

When it's time for lunch, Sam Heughan enjoys catered meals that focus on lean meats and an abundance of colorful vegetables. This combination of protein and fiber ensures that he gets the necessary nutrients to power through the rest of his day on set.

Surprisingly, Heughan was raised as a vegetarian and only started having meat at the age of 20. This change was prompted by a trainer who advised him to increase his protein intake for a role.

It was a revelation for him, as he discovered the importance of a well-balanced diet and impact it has on overall health and performance.

Delicious dinners: Grilled steak and tasty additions

After a challenging day on set, Sam Heughan unwinds at home with a satisfying dinner. His go-to choice is a medium grilled steak seasoned with garlic cloves and rosemary.

To add a touch of flavor, Heughan indulges in a controversial yet delightful addition — ketchup. This combination provides a delicious and protein-rich meal to replenish his energy reserves.

Heughan's Outlander diet is a testament to the importance of finding balance and nourishing the body for optimal performance.

From healthy morning rituals to on-set snacks and satisfying dinners, he ensures that he's well-fueled for his adventures. Let Heughan's approach inspire you to prioritize your own well-being and embark on your extraordinary journey with a nourishing and balanced diet.

