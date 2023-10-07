What is spinal decompression therapy? Benefits and side effects

Spinal decompression therapy refers to various treatment procedures to cure back pain.

This therapy aims to reduce the pressure on the spine and the nerves in the vertebral column. The nerves run through the spinal column, which is guarded by small bones called vertebrae, ligaments and spinal disks.

Degeneration of the spine and injuries can cause back pain. Compression or pressure on the nerves can lead to chronic pain as well. Spinal decompression therapy aims to reduce this compression and relieve the pain.

In this article, we bring you the benefits and risks associated with this therapy.

Types of spinal decompression therapy

Physiotherapy can help reduce pain (Image via Unsplash/Benjamin Wedemeyer)

Some of these nonsurgical options can be done from home, including:

Over-the-counter (OTC) medications: Acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen are usually prescribed by a doctor to reduce swelling and inflammatory pain. These are also available as OTC medications.

Prescription medications: If the pain is severe, a doctor may prescribe stronger anti-inflammatory medications, muscle relaxants or even opioids. These medications are usually stronger and may have side effects.

Heat therapy: Heat application can reduce muscle tension and tightness. A heating pad, warm gel pack or a hot bath can be used. A sauna and hot tub can also be used for heat therapy.

Cold therapy: Ice packs might be able to reduce inflammation and swelling in a particular area, whereas ice baths can reduce pain and inflammation throughout the body.

Electrical nerve stimulation: Also known as transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, where the application of small electrical charges to the affected areas can ease the pain.

Acupuncture: It's a popular Chinese traditional procedure that involves the use of microscopic needles on the affected areas. It's believed that this procedure triggers natural pain-reducing chemicals in the body.

Chiropractic therapy: A chiropractor can do spinal manipulation as a spinal decompression therapy procedure.

A chiropractor can do spinal manipulation as a spinal decompression therapy procedure. Physiotherapy: This procedure can be performed by a physiotherapist at home to relieve pain.

Surgical procedures to reduce back pain include:

Discectomy: In this procedure, a portion of one of the spinal discs is removed to relieve pressure.

Laminotomy: In this procedure, a portion of the bone in the spine and osteophytes are removed to increase the girth of the spinal canal.

Laminectomy: The entire lamina is removed in the surgical procedure.

Foraminotomy: Connective tissue and bone around the opening of a nerve root are removed to ease the pressure.

Corpectomy: This surgical procedure involves removing some part of the vertebrae.

Spinal fusion: Two or more vertebrae are connected together with a bone graft in this procedure.

These surgical procedures should only be undergone if a doctor prescribes it and must be done under proper medical supervision.

Spinal decompression benefits

Spinal decompression therapy can help reduce spinal pressure (Image via Unsplash/CHUTTERSNAP)

Spinal decompression therapy is usually done for the following conditions, including:

Bulging disks between vertebrae.

Degenerative disks between vertebrae. Can be caused by aging and other chronic conditions.

Herniated disks.

Pinched nerves (compressed nerves), causing numbness, pain or a tingling sensation.

Sciatica or the damage to the sciatic nerves.

Spinal stenosis.

Spinal decompression therapy can reduce the pain, swelling and inflammation caused by these conditions.

Home-based spinal decompression procedures can be done for mild swelling and pain, while surgical and medical procedures are required for severe cases. Your doctor will determine the severity of the condition and prescribe accordingly.

Spinal decompression therapy risks

Medications can cause allergic reactions in rare cases; hence, supervision is necessary. Meanwhile, alternative therapies might be ineffective, as many of these procedures lack enough scientific evidence.

Surgical options are usually performed by expert doctors and specialists but can cause infection, bleeding, blood clots or nerve damage. Before undergoing any of these procedures, your doctor will inform you about the risks and spinal decompression therapy side effects.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

